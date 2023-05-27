Let's remember, honor the fallen

With all that’s going on in our country, we at times can be divided politically on what’s right or wrong or what’s left or right. This weekend let’s not forget what’s most important — the servicemen and servicewomen who lost their lives protecting our country’s freedom.

Memorial Day is May 29, and the Kankakee County Veterans’ Council will be having two Memorial Day services on Monday. Karen Smietanksi, of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, will emcee both events. The first service will take place at 9 a.m. at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery, which is approximately 3 miles east of Kankakee just off Illinois Route 17. Military rites and posting of colors will be performed by the council’s military service organizations. A Memorial Day message will be presented by the Honorable Judge Marlow Jones.

The second service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the north lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse. The Veterans’ Council will be posting the colors. Judge Jones, an U.S. Air Force veteran, will give the keynote address on the steps of the courthouse. Opening ceremonies will include the Pledge of Allegiance and the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, performed by local musician Tim Rehmer.

Also at the courthouse ceremony, chaplain Peg Meyers, an U.S. Marine Corps veteran, wil be giving the invocation. The laying of the Memorial Day wreath will be presented by Ashley Appleton of the VAC office. Closing the ceremony will be a rifle squad from the St. George American Legion with a salute to the memory of all fallen comrades, directed by Mike Spade, commander of the St. George American Legion. The sounding of taps will be by Marine Corps League bugler Emma Caise.

The Manteno American Legion Color Guard will honor fallen and deceased veterans on Memorial Day by conducting a memorial remembrance at five area cemeteries, followed by a ceremony at Manteno Legion Park.

At 8 a.m., the group will go to Deselm Cemetery; 8:30 a.m. is Blooms Grove Cemetery; 9 a.m. is Veterans Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. is St. Joseph Cemetery; 9:50 a.m. is Elmwood Cemetery. At 10:45 a.m., the Color Guard will step off from Post 755 and will march to Manteno Legion Park for the final 11 a.m. ceremony.

Officially, Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

For decades, Memorial Day continued to be observed on May 30, the date Gen. John Logan had selected for the first Decoration Day. But in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in 1971. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.

We encourage all to remember those fallen and attend one of these ceremonies.