GUEST VIEWPOINT: Dear EPA: Remember the Heartland

It may be true that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. However, what happens in Washington certainly does not stay in Washington. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is about to make a decision that could have a big impact here in Gilman.

As mayor, it is my job to work for the good of the entire Gilman community. That includes doing all I can to support and help grow the economic opportunities available to our families. Right here in Gilman, we have a vibrant business that crushes soybeans into soy meal for animal feed and soy oil that can be turned into biodiesel and food. This same business then uses that soy oil to produce biodiesel, a clean fuel that has a greenhouse gas footprint that is more than 70% smaller, on average, than petroleum diesel.

This facility employs hundreds from our community and surrounding areas. The economic benefits of clean fuels also reach beyond Gilman, by creating a robust and stable market for farmers who grow soybeans in Iroquois and surrounding counties.

In the next few weeks, we will learn whether the EPA will help this industry continue to grow in the American heartland or whether the federal agency will hinder this important source of jobs, economic growth and cleaner air.

The federal Renewable Fuel Standard supports the market for clean fuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel. However, the EPA recently proposed biodiesel and renewable diesel volume targets for the next three years that are actually lower than what U.S. companies are already producing.

If the EPA keeps those volumes in its final rule, it will undercut biodiesel producers and could make companies rethink future investments in facilities that crush soybeans and create biodiesel.

It simply makes no sense that the organization with “environmental protection” in its name is thinking of holding back an industry that dramatically cuts greenhouse gas emissions. Nor does it make any sense that federal officials would want to hurt the economy in places like Gilman.

Good jobs strengthen families and communities. As mayor, I won’t stop working to ensure that Gilman has enough jobs for all those who need them. That is why I am raising my voice on this issue, asking the EPA to do what is right for the people in Gilman and our neighboring towns and counties. And I am not alone in doing so.

I was glad to learn that five U.S. Representatives from Illinois — Robin Kelly, Mike Bost, Nikki Budzinski, Darin LaHood, and Eric Sorenson — signed a bipartisan letter to the EPA on this issue. Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin also signed a similar bipartisan letter.

Today, I’m adding my voice to this effort to remind our leaders that the decisions they make in Washington affect us here in Gilman. Our families, our farmers and our community are counting on the EPA and the White House to do the right thing.