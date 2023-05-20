MAREK: Book burning vs book banning

There is nothing new about book burning. The ancient Romans, Greeks, Egyptians and others were known for destroying books that some group felt might be inappropriate for that age. In the 1930s, it was to each new heights under Hitler. With the German Nuremberg Rallies, burning reached a new level of success for any government in eliminating Jewish books.

But burning had its flaws. Someone often caught wind of the coming attempt and the population against such destruction would hide at least one copy of such a targeted book, and it later reappeared. In 1933 the Nazis burned and banned such books as those written by Erich Maria Remarque and even Ernest Hemingway, after finding the texts anti-national and a bit too communistic-leaning. Corruption by foreign influencers.

Later, a new attempt was made to rid the world of an unwanted book. This became book banning rather than burning by order of some official group, be it church or state. Think of the Scopes Monkey trial made famous by Spencer Tracy and the book and movie, “Inherit the Wind.” For those not familiar with that trial, laws had been passed in Tennessee outlawing the teaching of evolution. John Scopes a science teacher in Dayton, Tenn., was arrested on such violation even though he claimed not to have remembered such teaching.

Since the trail was about more than a statute, it became an opportunity to challenge the constitutionality of such a law. Two of the best known lawyers of the time went face to face. Three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryant represented the state. Having just recently avoided a death penalty for admitted murderers Leopold and Loeb, famous orator Clarence Darrow defended Scopes.

Darrow’s goal in getting involved in a rather minor case came about for two reasons. First, he loved to spar with Bryan, and second he wanted to raise awareness of a narrow fundamentalist interpretation of the Bible. It was the only time in his life that offered to give free legal aid.

In 1925, the Tennessee law, called the Butler Act, made teaching of evolution as proclaimed by men such as Charles Darwin in school a misdemeanor. Never has a case raised such national publicity when the charge is so minor. Darrow set forth his path of arguing that the Butler Act promoted one religious view and was therefore illegal under the Constitution. Darrow even called Bryant as a hostile witness clearly showing that Bryant knew little about science since the Bible did not give him a basis for his answers and debunked much of his prior arguments.

However, after the judge ruled that all this testimony would be stricken from the record, Darrow suggested that his client should be found guilty. The Tennessee jury found Scopes guilty in nine minutes and the court fined him $100. Supporters of both sides claimed victory. Scopes was even offered his job back, but refused. Mississippi and Texas would soon follow suit in adopting laws banning the theory of evolution from high school textbooks.

So what brings us to today in the banning of books and teaching from them? In 2022 the very Governor Ron DeSantis I gave a bit of a break last week, signed three bills into law that targeted the teaching of “critical race theory” and so called “woke” political views. He called such books indoctrination replacing education.

But he is not alone in the banning of books and certain subject matter. Book banning is now a cottage industry with each state setting its own rules on how to do it. One parent complaining of a book in public school is often enough in many states to ban that book.

At least 50 groups have recently played a role in an evolving movement to have certain books removed from the schools. Often the subject matters are sex and race. One Florida group, Moms for Liberty, fought for the removal of any critical race theory or LGBTQ-based books.

Texas state representative Matt Krause has listed some 850 books he wants “investigated” to see if they should be removed from high school shelves. Throughout the country, there have been over 1,100 books banned throughout the country. The top three are on LGBTQ+ subjects. Some of the others are quite surprising and include: “The Kite Runner,” “1984,” “Fahrenheit 451,” “Lord of the Flies,” “The Color Purple,” “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “Tom Sawyer” and even “Michelle Obama: Political Icon.”

There is a bill pending in Arizona that wants to ban “The Canterbury Tales,” “To Kill a Mocking Bird” and even “The Handmaiden’s Tale.” Two of these were required reading in my high school. Is there no end?

But wait. There is hope. Unlike the days where the book was burned and gone, there is now the internet. If a teen is looking for sex, dirty books, ways to do bad things or whatever, the internet is full. But what the banning does is eliminate more deeply thought out presentations of alternative theories of the world, of propriety and fairness regardless of sex or color.

We need no books banned or burned. We need parental help in deciding what subject matter their child should have available, but to eliminate truth just because the parent doesn’t want his or her child to even hear of it is where we may be headed. Can laws make our history of slavery go away? Those who do not study history are condemned to repeat it.