JACKSON: Mental health card often used as crutch by criminals

At the risk of being accused of being unsympathetic, I am beyond the point of accepting the playing the mental health card every time a violent crime is committed. Outside of the defense of self or others, there is no acceptable excuse for committing an act of violence upon anyone.

Like the race card, too often the mental health card has become an acceptable first resort justification for doing wrong. Criminals should not be given leniency based on how they were feeling that day. Time for crime should be justly meted out. Criminals with a mental health history should not be given second, third or 10th chances to reoffend.

Mental health is a serious issue. It is a societal issue. Those with issues beyond their control should be supported and given the necessary care and treatment. We need look no further than how U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, of Pennsylvania, handled his situation. He acknowledged his need for treatment, and he got it. Even after all the political ridicule he suffered during his candidacy, he did not resort to violence.

In recent days, in separate incidents, two criminals used baseball bats in unprovoked attacks against innocent victims. Both culprits immediately played the mental health card.

In Virginia, a man in what has been described as being “filled with out-of-control rage” used a metal bat to attack the district office of a congressional representative. The 49-year-old man injured two staffers and did damage to the office and equipment. Fortunately, both victims did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The assailant has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding.

Per the criminal’s father, he suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken his medication for several months. The father also claims that he hasn’t been able to get his son mental health treatment for months.

The man has previously been arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. Those charges included, multiple charges of attempted disarmament of a law enforcement officer’s stun gun, and obstructing justice and resisting arrest. Those charges were later dropped when the district attorney declined to prosecute. The morning before the attack on the congressional office, the man was captured on video chasing a woman with a bat. He had also damaged her vehicle with the bat.

There is no question the man has mental health issues. But, the time to deal with is before a crime happens. Once a decision has been made to commit a violent crime, the victim or victims have been chosen, and the weapon of choice has been secured, it is too late to play the mental health card. At that point, the criminal intent and competency has been established. If you’re mentally well enough to plan and execute a violent crime, you’re well enough to be held fully accountable for your actions.

Meanwhile in Chicago, a 26-year-old woman went on a bat-wielding spree over a period of days and is facing several charges of felony counts of battery. The woman is suspected of attacking at least 10 female victims. The woman’s lawyer played the mental health card. She was taken in for a mental health evaluation. Again, it doesn’t matter her mental state after the fact. Her crime is violence not mental health.

Good, law-abiding citizens may also deal with personal issues and histories, yet they respect the normal accepted guidelines of a civil society. However, they are subjected to the poverty, race, education and mental health crutches of those who choose not to stay between the lines of right and wrong.

We are our brother’s keeper. We should help each other. But once that line has been crossed, we can still help our brothers from the opposite side of metal bars. Or, maybe we just need to outlaw baseball bats.