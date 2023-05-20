COMMENTARY: 8 kernels of wisdom

With this being the month for graduations both at the secondary and college level, you often see celebrity or world renown commencement speakers, especially at high-profile institutions. Some universities really try to make a big splash with their guest speakers. It’s all well and good.

This past weekend I attended my daughter, Veronica’s, graduation from the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis for you non-Hoosiers). My wife, Karen, and I are extremely proud of her accomplishments like most parents are of their children’s achievements.

Instead of a celebrity or household name to give the keynote address, the school had Frank Basile due the honors. He was listed in the program as a philanthropist and community leader. I think he was being modest (more on Frank later).

Basile, 83, gave a poignant and inspiring speech invoking his years of wisdom along with a dash of practicality. It was perfect for the art school graduates and their families.

He shared one of his favorite poems because he said it contains priceless wisdom and was appropriate for the graduates at this time of their lives:

<em>This is the beginning of a new day. God has given me this day to use as I will. I can waste it — or use it for good, but what I do today is important, because I am exchanging a day of my life for it.</em>

<em>When tomorrow comes, this day will be gone forever, leaving in its place something that I have traded for it.</em>

<em>I want it to be gained, and not lost — good, and not evil, success and not failure — in order that I shall not regret the price that I have paid for it.</em>

Basile then shared his eight kernels of wisdom that he said has taken him eight decades to learn while “making a lot of mistakes along the way.”

Those eight kernels are:

First. Do work that you enjoy.

Second. Happiness and success are byproducts of the service we render through contributing money and/or volunteer time to worthwhile causes and not-for-profit organizations that are important to you.

Third. Now is the time to be happy.

Fourth. It’s not what happens to us that determines our destiny, happiness or success, but how we respond to what happens to us.

Fifth. The anticipation of success will help ensure its achievement.

Sixth. Don’t try to change anybody.

Seventh. Don’t sweat the small stuff … and it’s all small stuff.

Eighth. Practice good time management.

In closing his speech, Basile said his wish for the graduates was that “Your dreams and goals come true. You can do it!”

The modest Basile has accomplished much in his eight decades. He’s a native of New Orleans and graduated from Tulane University. Basile retired as senior vice president of the Indianapolis property management firm Gene B. Glick Company, where he worked for 33 years.

According to an Indiana University news release, Basile made a name for himself as a prominent public speaker, author and community volunteer. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as the board chair of seven not-for-profit organizations. He has presented over 1,400 speeches, written 13 books, and has authored more than 1,500 articles.

Basile is best known as an arts patron in Indianapolis. He and his wife, Katrina, a Realtor, have donated generously to the Herron School and established a gallery in their name. The couple helps support many other arts organizations across the city, including the Indianapolis Arts Center, the Phoenix Theatre, Storytelling Arts of Indiana, the Indiana Theatre Association, and the Indiana Historical Society.

As graduates face uncertainty moving forward, what a tremendous example the Basiles have shown. They will leave a lasting legacy, and their generosity is something we can all strive to do, even on a smaller scale.