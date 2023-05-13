Safe boating awareness is upon us

Daily Journal Editorial Board

The week of May 20-26 is National Safe Boating Week, backed by the U.S. Coast Guard and its federal, state and local safe boating partners. The week of observance kicks off the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

With the Kankakee River running through the greater Kankakee area and providing a vast amount of recreational boating in our backyard, it’s a fitting campaign. We applaud that it’s being embraced by county government. The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved its support for National Safe Boating Week at its meeting on May 9 with a proclamation.

It’s all part of the National Safe Boating Council’s campaign to bring attention to life-saving tips for recreational boaters so that they can have a safe and fun experience throughout the year. The County Board’s proclamation said, in part, “Recreational boating is fun and enjoyable and the citizens and visitors of the Kankakee County are fortunate that we have a beautiful river to accommodate the wide variety of pleasure boating demands. And whereas at times our river can become crowded and boating to the unprepared can be a risky activity.”

We are aware of how crowded the Kankakee River can become with boaters and, at times, it can be a risky endeavor. On average 700 people die each year in boating-related accidents in the United States. Approximately 75% of these fatalities are caused by drowning. A significant number of the drownings each year could’ve been prevented if boaters had worn life jackets.

In addition to wearing a life jacket, the National Safe Boating Council recommends other tips for boaters:

• Take a boating safety course.

• Check your equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check to make sure all equipment is in good working condition.

• Make a float plan. Let someone on shore know your trip itinerary before you leave the dock.

• Use an engine cut-off switch. It’s the law and a proven safety device if the operator falls overboard.

• Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing the water and during your excursion.

• Know what’s going around you at all times.

• Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds.

• Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper.

• Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when it’s wet.

Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council said the best life jacket is one that you will wear.

“Whether you’re going fishing or just enjoying a ride on the boat, make sure you’re prepared for the adventure by wearing a life jacket and knowing how to use required safety gear,” Phillips said.

We couldn’t agree more. Happy boating this season.