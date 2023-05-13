JACKSON: Memorial Day was established for remembrance, reflection

We have finally put winter behind us. I have mowed my lawn twice already. My grill is unwrapped and cleaned. Now as I look forward to one of my most cherished activities of the spring, it is also the time of year when the extended weather forecast is what consumes me most.

Memorial Day is just a couple weeks away. The meaning of the holiday never wavers. Regardless of the current political climate or economic condition, the opportunity to honor all those who served this country and are no longer with us, is something I look forward to. But the excitement is matched by anxiety.

Being part of a group performing a simple act of placing a small U.S. flag on the gravesites of roughly 6,000 veterans is exciting, challenging and rewarding. Nothing beats the chance to say “thank you” like spending hours walking on grass under a beautiful sunny blue sky. And there is no better way to kick off the annual traveling season than with a few aches in the lower back and a blister or two on your feet. It’s a small price to pay for all the rewards we enjoy.

Like the mail, the task must be completed. Thus, the anxiety prompted by the chance of not having enough help and poor weather. We are always at the mercy of Mother Nature. With a beautiful forecast and ample help, the task can be completed in a couple of days. Contrarily, a cold wet front hanging around on the Thursday and Friday before Memorial Day does more than dampen the spirit.

Now until the 25th of this month, I will be chatting with Mother Nature everyday asking for ideal weather. No precipitation, mild temperatures and not too much sun. But this is my only chance to ask you to join us. No skills required. If you can chew gum and walk, we welcome you. And, I will provide the gum.

May 25 and 26 this year, members of the Kankakee Veterans Council and volunteers will be at three Kankakee cemeteries to place a flag on the gravesite of every veteran listed. It is a simple operation. Teams of three, four or more locate the site, place a flag and record it. Then on to the next one and the next one. There is nothing strenuous.

The hardest part and most fun is trying to pronounce the names and, you don’t have to be a linguist. If you are available and can spare any amount of time, please join us. Children with a reasonable attention span are welcome. I’ll even provide sugar-free gum.

We begin at 8 a.m. Thursday at Mount Cavalry Cemetery at East Court Street and Interstate 57. Upon completion, we move to Mound Grove Cemetery at Brookmont Boulevard and Illinois Route 50 for the remainder of the day. At 8 a.m. Friday we resume at Memorial Gardens on East Illinois Route 17 and Lowe Road. Any and all questions can be answered by calling Ed Peters at 815-953-4572.

There is no need to sign up. Just show up and join a team. You can’t miss us. We are a ragtag looking group. Dress appropriately, meaning comfortable walking wear and hopefully no rain gear necessary. Again, any amount of time you can give is greatly appreciated.

Memorial Day was established for remembrance and reflection of those who died in service to our country. Placing flags on their final resting places is a small gesture and visual reminder that we have not forgotten our promise to never forget their sacrifice.

Mother Nature and you. That is all we hope for.