MOORE: Don't argue with the naysayer

I don’t want to sound negative, but have you ever noticed that when you’re feeling good about something you’re about to do, someone comes along and tries to bring you down with a mean comment? It’s almost like they’re determined to spoil your excitement and make you doubt yourself.

There are people out there eagerly waiting for someone to step up and make a difference, only so they can tear you down and try to break your morale.

This week, I was promoting my company on social media. The whole mission of my company is to make a positive impact on the independent film world. I speak to hundreds of filmmakers at all experience levels and work with as many as possible.

This is why it was so strange a filmmaker began harassing me online, spewing negative comments about me and my company, and claiming that we would fail. It was incredibly bizarre because he is part of the community I’m trying to serve and support.

Despite my efforts to reason with him, he chose to harass me digitally, attacking me with hurtful words on every post I made. Eventually, I had to block him.

I used to think that If I talked to naysayers and tried to reason with them, they might change their minds and see things more positively. I’ve learned that it’s like trying to teach a goldfish how to bark — it’s just not going to happen.

When you come across a naysayer, arguing and defending your position can be tempting. But here’s the truth: The naysayers are just as stubborn in their beliefs as yours. So please don’t waste your time trying to convince them otherwise. It only causes arguments and more negativity.

Instead, keep your responses short and sweet. There’s no need to assert your stance or try to explain yourself. The naysayer will come up with reasons why they’re right, and you’re wrong.

I’ll admit I was very bothered, and it’s so crazy how the mind works. Despite many positive things happening to me in the past few weeks, this one negative experience dominated my thought process.

We’ve all been around those who subtly or not, so subtly try to disparage and bring us down. It could be a career path they thought was impractical or an idea for a project that seemed too ambitious.

Initially, it gets under your skin, but later you find you’re doubting your mission; what if they’re right? What if they know something I don’t?

Then I start to wonder why? Are people like that simply projecting their limitations onto us? Are they jealous? Are they just negative people?

After a while, I realized, what’s the point? It’s none of my business what he thinks of me, and it doesn’t matter why he thinks that way about me. I need to focus on what I must do, and unless someone offers constructive criticism, I don’t need to let it occupy my mind.

It’s not our business to absorb their negativity and let it affect your beliefs, self-worth or aspirations.

Everyone has different dreams and aspirations. Some people have grand visions, while others have more modest goals. And unfortunately, some have given up on their dreams or are too afraid to pursue them.

We can analyze all day, but it’s straightforward. Not everyone will think your goals are great, not everyone will be for you, and some will be against you no matter what. Some are rooting for your failure. Knowing this is important, but only think about it a little.

We can’t control what others say or think about us, but we can control our actions and the value we create.

Stay focused on your goals, work hard and trust in the power of your vision and determination. We don’t need anyone else’s approval or validation to pursue what matters most.

When a naysayer tries to bring you down, remember it’s not about you. It’s about their insecurities and limitations. As Gandhi said, “First, they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win.”