JACKSON: Thank you to teachers ahead of National Teachers Appreciation Week

The first full week of May is National Teachers Appreciation Week. It would be a disrespectful minimization to say that teachers have had a heck of a physical and emotional run the past 12 months. Locally and nationally, it has been a year of teachers making headlines that had nothing to do with their primary responsibility as stewards of our most precious assets.

Since its inception in 1953 when former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt convinced Congress to honor teachers by declaring a National Teachers Day to 1984 when it was moved to the first full week of May, the objective has been for members of communities to acknowledge all educators for their unique abilities, skills, passion and dedication, and for their accepting the most daunting challenges of any society. Not everyone can create engaging learning processes to match the diverse learning abilities of each student and produce outcomes to the meet the demands of the future.

The post-pandemic reprieve for the education system never materialized. Efforts to recover from the three-year disruption will not be immediate if at all. The return to normalcy didn’t happen as hoped. Coupled with those realizations, teachers have been fired, left the profession, have been arrested, had to fight students, been wounded and killed by gun violence.

But this May 8-12 is about appreciating those who have stayed the course, braved the challenges, both new and old, and survived. Even under the best conditions, the responsibility of planting and cultivating the seeds of learning is not undemanding. The sustainability of any civilized, evolving society is dependent upon the education system, meaning teachers.

Every profession or skill requires the primary ability to acquire and process information. Our entire education system and teachers in particular, is tasked with the basic preparation of the potential participant for every industry and facet of society. It takes real education to create and control artificial intelligence that threatens to replace the human element.

National Teacher Appreciation Week is about those who didn’t quit, get fired justly or unjustly, or were harmed or worse. It is about those who might be hanging on by a single fiber of enthusiasm and optimism. It is about appreciating all teachers whether it be their final year or first year. It is a week for communities, students, parents and employers to acknowledge that we would not be where and what we are today without the impact of teachers.

How we show our appreciations is as varied and wide as the demands we place on teachers. There is no particular way to tell a teacher thank you for all you do. There is no way to know all that teachers do above and beyond their contracted call of duty. But every member of every school community owes a great deal of gratitude to our educators. Teachers are the common denominator. We have all had them. Some favorites and unforgettable. But all influential.

So, to all those teachers who didn’t give up even when it might have been in their best mental and physical interest to do so, thank you. To those teachers who continue to encourage the most challenged students to keep trying, thank you. To those teachers who keep doing it alone when even the plea for the slightest support is ignored, thank you. To those teachers who manage to balance the student’s academic and emotional needs, thank you.

And to those teachers who could have gone where the pay is more, the challenge is less, the personal and health risk is nonexistent and appreciation is common, thank you for still being there.

We choose a week to say thank you, but the true appreciation lasts a lifetime.