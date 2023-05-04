MOORE: Our thoughts are key to overcoming anxiety

A few years ago, I conversed with a friend who enthusiastically shared his newfound interest in stoicism. Puzzled, I inquired, “What’s that?” He explained that it was a life philosophy famously practiced by Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. I chuckled, “Life advice from a Roman emperor? No Thanks.”

After all, Roman emperors were known for some of the wildest and most outrageous antics in history. As a testament to the madness of some Roman emperors, Emperor Caligula, known for his erratic behavior and cruelty, is said to have attempted to make his favorite horse the highest-ranking public official in Rome. Emperor Elagabalus once filled a banquet hall with flowers up to the guests’ necks, nearly causing some to suffocate.

The term “stoic” often conjures funny images of calm individuals impervious to emotion. We envision people who never laugh, never wince in pain and maintain a blank expression in the face of life’s most daunting challenges. So, what exactly is stoicism? It is an ancient philosophy that teaches the development of self-control, rational thinking and inner strength to overcome destructive emotions.

Society seems filled with anxiety more than ever before. Wreaking havoc on our bodies, manifesting as chronic fatigue, bad sleeping habits and translating into even more severe health issues. Many grapple with this relentless unease, resorting to medications, therapy and countless stress-management techniques.

Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius was no stranger to anxiety. He faced immense pressure from managing the vast Roman Empire encompassing present-day countries such as Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, and parts of the United Kingdom, Germany and the Middle East. The ever-present threat of assassination loomed large, making constant vigilance a necessity. Unsurprisingly, he sought solace in Stoic teachings, documenting his insights on managing anxiety and maintaining composure amidst the chaos of life.

In his famous book Meditations, he said, “The first step: Don’t be anxious. Nature controls it all. … The second step: Concentrate on what you have to do. … Then do it, without hesitation. …”

Translation: Don’t be anxious; relax, concentrate on your goals, and then go for it! Don’t overthink; act. You’ll lose your anxiety as it becomes replaced by the satisfaction of progress.

In his other writings, he says, “Today I escaped anxiety. Or no, I discarded it because it was within me, in my perceptions, not outside.”

Translation: In other words, “I got rid of anxiety today. I threw it away because it was inside me, based on my perspective, not coming from the outside world.”

The Stoics taught that it wasn’t so much an outside event that causes you to panic, worry, and dread the future but actually because of how you interpret the event.

It’s your perspective; it’s your interpretation of the event that causes the anxiety. For example, imagine two people facing the same challenge, like a public speaking engagement. One person may feel anxiety and fear because they believe they will perform poorly or be judged harshly by the audience. Meanwhile, the other person sees it as an opportunity to share their knowledge and connect, thus feeling excited and confident. The external event remains the same, but their interpretations and resulting emotions differ.

Aurelius also said, “Many of the anxieties that harass you are superfluous … expand into an ampler region, letting your thoughts sweep over the entire universe.”

Translation: Many of the worries that bother you aren’t necessary. Think beyond your immediate problems and look at the bigger picture. For example, if you’re stressed about a difficult decision you need to make, Consider the potential long-term consequences and benefits of each option. What might happen if you didn’t take action or make a choice? You can gain clarity and reduce your anxiety by stepping back and evaluating the situation from a broader perspective.

By focusing on the power of perspective and our ability to control interpretations of events, we may find that our thoughts are the key to overcoming anxiety. Changing our perceptions and interpretations of the event and transforming our emotional life to experience the serenity we deeply crave may only be one perspective shift away.