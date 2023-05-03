COMMENTARY: People like my friend Moe need our help

By Curt Saindon

I had a friend growing up, his name was Moe (not his real name). We were good friends, but not best friends. We played Pony League together at Alpiner Park. He was good, I mean really, really good. Definitely one of the best athletes I ever played with and probably one of the best to ever come out of Kankakee.

He went on to college to play basketball. He was good at everything, but dropped out after one year. I guess school just wasn’t his thing. He joined the Army, and I kind of lost track of him, maybe running into him once or twice over the years … until this fall.

I ran into him at Fortitude one Saturday morning last fall. He was homeless. We eyed each other cautiously, trying to figure out why the other looked so familiar. Thirty-five-plus years of life can do that to you. It finally clicked and when we realized who the other one was we had a good hug and a laugh at each other’s appearance.

We are definitely a little fatter, grayer and more weathered than the last time we had seen each other (me definitely more than him). Over the next few months we had breakfast together several times, reminiscing about the old days and talking about friends, some gone and others still around. I’d loan him a few bucks here and there, and I quietly hoped he’d get back on his feet soon.

After Christmas I didn’t see Moe as much at Fortitude. I figured maybe he got a job, found an apartment, moved in with a girlfriend or something. Unfortunately, I was very, very wrong. Moe decided to stop coming to Fortitude. I’m not sure why. Maybe he couldn’t get there on time (we close the doors at 9 p.m.), maybe he didn’t like the rules (no booze or drugs), or maybe he was just too proud.

I don’t know, and it doesn’t matter. Instead, Moe found an empty garage to set up camp. Unfortunately, it had no heat and he had some problems with his feet. One thing I learned from volunteering at Fortitude is that foot problems are a major issue for the homeless. Anyway, some of his homeless friends found him a few weeks ago in bad, bad shape. I wasn’t there. They did the best they could to bandage him up and sent him to the hospital, but it was too late.

I found out this week that the severe frostbite and infections were so bad that they had to amputate both of Moe’s legs above the knees. I cried. Hard. It was so senseless and avoidable. I should have asked around to make sure he was OK. I should have cared more. I should have done something. Now Moe’s life is inextricably changed forever. He’s a warrior and will fight through this, but his already tough life just got a whole lot tougher.

We live in one of the richest and most advanced countries in the world. We have it so good that people literally die trying to get here. We have to do better for our most vulnerable citizens. The homeless people, the mentally ill, the marginalized, the victimized. They are here and they need our help … and they are not going away just because we decide we don’t want to see them on a certain block or in a certain part of town.

They’ll end up in empty garages, abandoned house, cardboard boxes or bushes … and I’m afraid more will end up like Moe, or worse. I beg our community leaders and the citizens of Kankakee County to put petty differences aside and find a solution for caring for our homeless and mentally ill, before more people end up like Moe.