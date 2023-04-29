We missed an opportunity for homeless shelter

Daily Journal Editorial Board

We missed an opportunity as a community. We really did. You can’t throw away the homeless problem like used coffee grounds — if you miss the trash container, you have a mess.

Fortitude Community Outreach threw a curveball on Monday to the Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole by announcing it was abandoning its hope of building a homeless shelter on North Washington Avenue after chasing a carrot for eight months that was likely never there. The city was still deciding on whether to give Fortitude $100,000 toward its capital project.

Did the city of Kankakee’s concern about the loss of revenue to downtown businesses outweigh the need to address a serious problem that’s not going to evaporate? That remains to be seen. Maybe we can reopen the gazebo.

A truly progressive city finds a way to create a “vibe” while still helping the less fortunate. There aren’t any quick-fix answers. It takes work, and city and county leaders put up roadblocks instead of finding a path toward a resolution. At the least, there was a breakdown in communication from all sides.

Putting demands or attaching strings to a very small organization that is trying to tackle one problem at a time wasn’t realistic or fair. Fortitude wanted to build a shelter to give the homeless a warm place to sleep at night, first and foremost. Then once up and running, daytime sheltering programs could be added.

Maybe the city got the ultimate result it wanted — if we’re truly honest.

City leaders were amazed or “shocked” by Fortitude’s Executive Director Dawn Broers’ announcement. What did you expect? It’s easier for one to break off a relationship than having to be on the receiving end of a breakup.

Where do we go from here?

The Better Together 2023 Kankakee County Summit on Homelessness will still be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at the First Baptist Church of Kankakee at 1756 Illinois Route 113 in Kankakee. It’s being presented by the Kankakee County Continuum of Care and Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet.

Community leaders in Kankakee County have been invited to the in-person-only summit. They will collaborate around a shared version of services for the homeless.

Fortitude closes its shelter May 1 and will be wrapping things up at its temporary shelter at St. Paul’s old school building through the rest of May. Broers says she will look to another community to find a shelter location. That might not ever happen based on how Fortitude’s service has been perceived in the public.

That’s a shame.

Instead of giving the homeless a coat, we threw them outside with nothing but the shirts on their backs. We must do better.