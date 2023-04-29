MAREK: Carpe diem and Vienna

As I was driving back from a trip to Best Buy, I had my radio on The Bridge, one of the SiriusXM channels I regularly listen to. It is a channel that plays songs of my growing-up generation. The song that came up was an old tune of Billy Joel’s merely called “Vienna.” I had heard it often but in the still of my car, I contemplated the words with more understanding. Was it because he was singing to my older age?

<em>Slow down, you crazy child. You’re so ambitious for a juvenile.</em>

<em>But then if you’re so smart, tell me why are you still so afraid?</em>

<em>Where’s the fire, what’s the hurry about?</em>

<em>You’ve got so much to do, and only so many hours in a day.</em>

Was he singing to me in 1977 when he wrote this song? Was I working 50 or 60 hours a week with my new law practice? And did I listen to those words at all back then? Or was I just too ambitious and too busy?

Billy Joel wrote that song as a B-side to “Just the Way You Are.” He probably believed that this rather deep wording was destined to be buried. Today, however, that song is one of the most streamed songs. Was it because it simply grew on people? Perhaps it grew as people aged and listened more carefully to the words.

<em>But you know that when the truth is told</em>

<em>That you can get what you want, or you can just get old.</em>

<em>You’re gonna kick off before you even get</em>

<em>Half way through, when you realize Vienna waits for you</em>.

Joel was using Vienna as the metaphor for growing old. Clearly it is a carpe diem, seize the day, styled song. He isn’t encouraging the listener to go out and conquer the world, but to take time to smell the roses.

<em>Slow down, you’re doin’ fine. You can’t be everything</em>

<em>You wanna be before your time.</em>

<em>Although it’s so romantic, on the borderline tonight.</em>

<em>Too bad it’s the life you lead. You’re so ahead of yourself</em>

<em>That you forgot what you need. Though you can see when you’re wrong,</em>

<em>You can’t always do so when you’re right.</em>

Joel had lived with his mother after a divorce, but he went to visit his dad who then lived in Vienna. While on a walk with the now old man, Joel saw an old lady sweeping the street. When he commented how sad that was to have her doing that kind of work, his dad replied, “No, she has a job, she feels useful, and she has a place in society.”

Joel came to realize that Europeans don’t throw away old people like we often do in this country, but allow them to age with dignity and a useful place in society. So as he recalled that walk, he contemplated the fact that he didn’t have to squeeze his whole enjoyable or useful life into his 20s and 30s while trying to achieve the American dream. He would have a whole life to live.

<em>You’ve got your passion. You’ve got your pride,</em>

<em>But don’t you know that only fools are satisfied.</em>

<em>Dream on but don’t imagine they’ll all come true.</em>

<em>When you realize that Vienna waits for you.</em>

So Billy Joel closes with a chorus that we should all play over and over in our heads. It is too late for most of us, but we can still relate to his rather uncommon life thoughts when he closes with:

<em>Slow down you crazy child, and take the phone of the hook. And disappear for a while.</em>

<em>It’s all right, you can afford to lose a day or two, when you realize Vienna waits for you.</em>

Maybe one in his 20s or 30s cannot grasp the full meaning of this song. It’s too soon with too much to achieve. And maybe that is why today, having passed those 20s and 30s by a number of decades, I can relate so well to this song now rather than in 1977. Too soon old, too late smart. But we all have a few years left that we can enjoy. Remember, Vienna waits for you.