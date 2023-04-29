JACKSON: Protect our children from real dangers, not technology

Ron JacksonLocal columnist

It appears there is at least one thing our politically-divided representatives can agree on. Protecting our children 12 and younger from the evil of social media has bipartisan support in the form of a federal proposal.

The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act proposes to limit access to certain social media applications for children ages 13-17, requiring parental guidance or consent and for kids 12 and younger the total denial of the use of social media. Under the proposal, social media businesses would no longer be allowed to target children under 18 with recommended content and would also be required to verify ages of users. The bill would be regulated and enforced by the Federal Trade Commission.

Undeniably, social media is powerful. And in the wrong hands can be destructive. However, the notion that by merely passing a law comparable to the movie and music rating system is going to protect children or even prevent their access to it, is just a silly, political stunt by a group of old (the average age of congress is near 60), out of touch elected representatives. Children need to be protected from lots of harm like violence, drugs and abuse, both physical and substances. Despite many laws, children are harmed every day.

One of the bill’s sponsors, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said, “Moms and dads have felt helpless while their kids suffer, sometimes leading to devastating tragedies.”

Moms and dads of dead school children suffer that same helplessness. But there is no bipartisan effort to address that issue. Another sponsor, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, called the bill a, “common sense and bipartisan approach to help stop this suffering that has resulted from teens using social media.”

Again, where is the common sense effort to prevent other threats to our future generations?

The U.S Surgeon General has stated that 13 is too young to join social media. Social media is the world’s primary form of communication. Banning today’s kids under 13 from social media is comparable to banning kids under 13 from books 50 years ago. It is how kids are taught today. A 13-year-old who can’t navigate social media is like a 50-year-old who can’t read.

Banning is today’s elixir for all of today’s ills. We are fixing our problems by banning books, words and medicines for adults. Bans don’t work. Fifty-plus years ago, I was under 13. There were things I was prohibited by government, and household regulations from accessing.

It did not prevent me from getting my hands on written materials deemed harmful. Banning didn’t stop anyone of my underage peers from using or consuming legal products like alcohol, tobacco or guns. For those who did not partake in such harmful behavior, it was not because of the law. It was because of those who were directly responsible for protecting us. Our parents and guardians enforced the rules intended to protect us. Those same responsibilities should remain today.

Social media is a major part of our latest technological renaissance. It is faster than previous scientific revolutions. Kids cannot afford a late start or to be left behind. And children won’t be. They are not the same under 13 that my generation was. They are smarter and more resourceful. And no law is going to prevent them from risky behaviors.

With all the news of illegal, bad, harmful incidents afforded by social media, it is not being committed by children. The perpetrators of scams and threats and traps that are dangerous to any unsuspecting individual are not your typical preteen. Protect our children from that element. Not from technology.

Enough of the failed bureaucratic battles we saw in the wars on drugs and crime and poverty and hunger. If we are really serious about protecting our children from harm, start with banning pharmaceuticals for anyone under 13.