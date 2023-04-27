COMMENTARY: We could be doing so much better right now

The GOP continues to confuse their success with popularity. They win races only by gerrymandering and lackluster opposition. Forgetting this, they think they are the best, the brightest, and that — gosh darn it — people love them. The denouement is always hilarious, when they realize they’ve fooled only themselves, and everyone sees them for the greedy, grasping, bullying, low IQ, petty martinets they truly are and always were.

There are fewer people voting Republican every election. They cannot win a statewide race in most parts of the country anymore. They owe the entirety of their victories to voter suppression tactics, mind-blowing gerrymandering to make votes not count if they get through, corrupt courts to force compliance, and an opposition party that is equally feckless and indifferent. But they have deluded themselves into thinking that winning means acceptance and popularity.

Social media and nearly any public event quickly disproves this fallacy. The fact is most Americans, women and Gen-Z especially, see elected GOP leaders and their followers as rubes at best, and straight-up evil at worst.

Writ large, we are now all victims of a dangerous worldwide trend toward nationalism and its evil cousin, fascism. These are spasms, caused by late-stage capitalism, where consolidation of mega-wealth fully negates the working class, consumes every natural resource, and reduces us all to a squabbling, polarized rabble populated with enemy “others.”

Add a dollop of religion and misplaced idealistic nostalgia (and guns of course. Gotta have guns), and you have the modern, grasping, heaving, Republican Party. An entity known only for its hates that stands for nothing.

Where they are in charge, Republicans are getting slammed for legislation that is far removed from what people want. It shocks them when people react negatively to what they do. Can they address this honestly? Of course not. Instead, they conjure a non-existent leftist conspiracy funded by communist billionaires, and a handful of progressives lucky enough to hold office anymore (to be clear, there are no leftist voices in power anywhere right now. None).

And for every fake enemy, you need an equally fake hero. Enter Trump.

This is all you need to know about Republicans. The entire party is hostage to a vocal minority of ride-or-die Trump voters. If any candidate loses 30 percent of their base vote, they will lose. So every GOP leader, regardless of how incompetent they truly are or crafty they think they are, will risk doing nothing to alienate that vote. But there is a problem. The problem is trying to follow someone who is ideologically vacant to begin with.

Trump’s only interest is self promotion. Trump never had a true agenda or a policy. Everything he’s ever done is only for himself, to the service of his flaming id. Bloviating, obscene, semi-literate, Trump is a pop-culture infection, appealing to the worst in people to keep cameras on him. Of course he lies. Of course he cheats. The only thing he did as president was watch himself be president on TV. He’s realized now the only thing that will keep him from prison or bankruptcy is to stay in the public eye as a candidate. And his desperation is destroying us all.

It’s too bad there is no effective opposition to the GOP. The Democratic Party long ago played the number game. They threw rural America and workers under the bus in favor of suburban upper middle-class voters who give them the bare margins to win, provided they promise to maintain the status quo at any cost. This preserves their share, even as it slowly declines, and becomes entirely non-existent for their children.

And Republicans cannot fix themselves. Just ask Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney what happens to even powerful Republicans who dare to question the insanity. The problem for the rest of us is what happens when it all does finally fall apart. Drunk on paranoia and fear, deluded by every kind of conspiracy and lie they ever heard, shamed and emotionally stunted by an evangelical prosperity gospel, and armed to the teeth, their hangover will be an existential threat to everyone and everything.

So, umm, good luck with that. Nothing’s going to be better anytime soon, comrades.

We could all be doing so much better right now.