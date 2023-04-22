Voice of the People: Wealth, greed and human disregard

A modern day scylaa has emerged in our midst. He is however more dangerous than the monster in “Ulysses.” I refer to the megalomaniac Elon Musk. He is using his vast wealth to subvert the ability of Ukrainians to defend themselves from the criminal invasion of their country by an unconscionable and deranged Vladimir Putin.

In addition, because of his sole interest in acquiring more wealth, he is pushing for Taiwan to come under Chinese control.

In spite of these egregious actions subverting U.S. interest and world security, [Musk] is awarded lucrative government contracts by our defense department. Talk about shooting oneself in the foot! Musk is the single greatest argument against any one individual acquiring such enormous wealth. It is truly an absurdity to reward such an egomaniacal individual with millions of taxpayer dollars.

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans scream (insincerely) about the national debt. Their solution to solving national debt problems is to reduce or eliminate the already meager social programs that our young and elderly citizens depend upon for survival.

These actions are certainly contrary to what Lincoln described as the “better angels” of our nature. The insatiable greed and total selfish disregard for their fellow man is the underlying cause of the most serious problems presently confronting humankind.

Climate change, a substandard health care system, inadequate education support, are the consequences of this unbridled greed and self interest. We have clipped the wings of our better angels.

<strong>Al Matheis</strong>

Kankakee