Voice of the People: Anti-innovation legislation threatens small business, education

While some of our favorite Kankakee small businesses survived the COVID-19 pandemic, several did not. Those that successfully weathered the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders leaned heavily on technology to stay afloat.

This year, it’s likely that policymakers in Congress, including those from Illinois, will consider legislation that will hamper the ability of American technology companies to innovate. There are several reasons why this isn’t the right move.

When our community needed help rallying to support small shops over big box retailers and chain restaurants, I turned to social media and created a page that made advertising and promoting products easy and free. Now, three years later, every small business I know is leveraging digital tools in some capacity to operate and grow their business.

In the classroom, technology and innovation played a key role in keeping students engaged and learning during the pandemic. While it might not have been a perfect solution, the integration of platforms like Zoom into our schools provided a point of connection for teachers and students that otherwise would not have existed.

If prior iterations of anti-innovation legislation are an indication of what’s ahead, these are the very platforms that are under threat. For the good of our small business and education communities, I hope Congress carefully contemplates the unintended consequences this legislation would create for our communities.

<strong>Karen Dannenhauer</strong>

Kankakee