COMMENTARY: We still love visiting Chicago

My wife, Karen, and I drove to Chicago this past Saturday to take in a John Mellencamp “performance” at the Chicago Theatre. The performance [Mellencamp insisted on calling it a performance rather than a concert as he said it wasn’t a “greatest hits” show] didn’t start until 8 p.m., so we decided to get to the city a little early, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the great 74-degree day.

We generally get to Chicago around a half a dozen times a year to see a concert, the Printers Row Lit Fest, a museum or take in a ball game at the United Center, Wrigley Field or Sox Park [I know it’s Guaranteed Rate Field]. We decided to drive into the city as opposed to taking Metra from University Park because we didn’t want to be at the mercy of the train schedule for the return home, especially on a weekend. We found a parking spot in a garage using the Spot Hero app for $14 – not too expensive.

We had dinner at the restaurant Elephant & Castle on Wabash Avenue for the $$ range, and service was very good. We then decided to walk to Ohio Street Beach, approximately a mile or so away. The weather was near perfect, and I’m always amazed at the amount of people on the sidewalks, going to restaurants and taking in a play as we were right in the middle of the theater district.

At no time did we feel our lives were in danger. I know there’s been a lot of commentary on social media about the rising amount of crime and violence in Chicago. I’m not naive enough to think it doesn’t exist, but I’ve never experienced a problem on my dozens of visits over the years. I guess I should consider myself lucky.

I’m sure a lot of our readers visit Chicago often, and some even work in the city and commute back and forth. Maybe your experiences have been different. I don’t know.

Anyway, on our walk to the beach, we were on Michigan Avenue for a few blocks. We passed several street performers where they had buckets where you drop in spare change or a few dollars, while one industrious young woman, who was singing, had a sign that said you could donate online. There were also a handful of people holding signs, saying they were homeless and hungry, and they were asking for money. I never know if they’re legitimate, but some looked pretty destitute.

While we walked toward our destination to the lakefront, it was wall-to-wall people on Michigan Avenue, and I heard several different languages being spoken along the route. Chicago is certainly a major tourist attraction and still a melting pot as the third largest city in the United States.

After about a 25-minute walk we reached the Ohio Street beach via the underpass at DuSable Lakeshore Drive. A weather app said the Lake Michigan water temperature was 47 degrees, so we stayed off the beach. Instead we sat on some concrete steps on the west side of the lakefront trail and watched hundreds of walkers, bicyclists and others on battery-powered scooters stream past, while enjoying the view of the lake. Cheap entertainment, no less.

We made our way back to the Chicago Theatre and found our seats just after 7 p.m. and were able to rest up for the Mellencamp performance — excellent show by the way, and he did play a lot of his “hits.”

The show ended around 11 p.m., and we walked back to the garage on Clark Street and got in the car to head back to Kankakee. Luckily [again] we missed the “mayhem” around Millennium Park by the young people and presumably teens. The GPS had us travel west of Clark Street on the way to Interstate 94, and craziness was to the east. I’m hopeful Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, the Chicago police department and city leaders will find a solution to this increasing problem.

Notwithstanding,I still feel fortunate to live just an hour away from all the culture and entertainment the city offers. I look forward to our next visit.