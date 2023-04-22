ANOTHER VIEW: With the beautiful weather, it’s important to keep your eye out for motorcycles

Arlington Heights Daily Herald

Spring has sprung, and we bet you’re as happy as we are that we no longer have to worry about black ice, hidden curbs and how to turn the wheel when you lose traction in the snow.

But that doesn’t mean you should be any less attentive while driving now that it’s nice.

Instead of worrying about hitting inanimate objects, there is a whole new world of other people and vehicles on the streets enjoying the weather just like you.

More kids are walking to school. More families are out walking the dogs, and bicyclists are either riding on roads or crossing them.

And motorcyclists have been waiting for this weather to hit the roads.

It’s on all of us — the motorcyclists and everyone else on the road — to be safe. Motorcyclists are always aware of where car and truck drivers are in relation to them, so it’s incumbent on the rest of us to be aware of where they are. We need to keep an eye — and an ear — out for them. Bikes are short enough to get lost in your blind spot.

As far as motorcyclists go, we always will endorse a helmet law in Illinois and can’t understand why such an effort has never gotten far enough.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, in states without universal helmet laws, 57% of motorcyclists killed in 2020 were not wearing helmets. In states where helmets are required, just 11% of those killed weren’t wearing one.

Here are some more sobering statistics from the NHTSA:

• In 2020, 5,579 motorcyclists were killed, comprising 14% of all traffic fatalities. The 5,579 was the highest number since 1975.

• That number was up 11% from 2019.

• Some 82,528 motorcyclists were injured in 2020, which is actually 2% fewer than the year before.

• Seventy percent of motorcycle accidents occur at intersections.

• Per vehicle miles traveled, motorcyclist fatalities occurred 28 times as often as passenger car occupant fatalities.

The vast majority of motorcyclists know the dangers inherent in something that balances on two (or three) tires, does not have doors or a roof and shares the road with much bigger and heavier vehicles.

But there will always be the idiot who rides with flip-flops and shorts and weaves in and out of traffic at dizzying speeds.

It’s no wonder there are so many slogans for motorcycle awareness out there: “Look twice, save a life,” “2 wheels 4 wheels 1 road 4 everyone,” “Don’t be pass aggressive” and “Big or small, the road’s for all.”

Learn one of them and embrace it.

So let’s give motorcyclists room, shoulder check often and have a safe and fun spring and summer.