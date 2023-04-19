Voice of the People: Writing own obit was eye opening

Thank you Mr. [Ron] Jackson for your commentary on students assigned writing their own obituary. I graduated from Manteno High School in 1983. When I was a ninth or 10th grader, our English teacher, Mrs. Pat Chaplinski, gave the class that exact assignment!

It was the most eye opening and creative thinking assignment. I wrote my obituary based on what I wanted the readers to really know about me. I wanted their last memories of me to be recalled through a creative obituary describing who I was and what I wanted to be remembered by. The assignment has always stuck with me.

I am thankful to Mrs. Chaplinski for that assignment. As for the immature Florida students and the unethical administrators of that school, shame on them for not standing by the educational professional. Shame on them for not having backbone to inform the students to grow up. Sadly, those students will someday have to write a relatives obituary.

Those students will then comment the following: “We weren’t taught this in school, how do we do this?”

Enough Said!

<strong>Kimberly Couch</strong>

Bourbonnais