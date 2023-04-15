Where are seniors supposed to live?

Daily Journal Editorial Board

If you’re a resident of Kankakee County and have searched for an apartment to rent, you know how difficult it is to find available housing.

According to the website apartments.com, there are just 20 apartment rentals available in Kankakee County, and nine of those units are in the village of Bradley. If you’re a senior citizen looking for an apartment to rent, it’s even more difficult, especially if you’re looking for affordable housing.

On Monday the Bradley Village Board rejected a proposed $16-$18 million, 50-unit senior housing complex by a 5-0 vote. The previous week the Bradley Planning & Zoning also voted 5-2 against the complex that was planned on a six-acre site where Freedom Drive and Lemna Avenue merge, just southeast of the Northfield Square mall property.

The development was to serve low-income senior citizens, ages 55 and older, who are earning at or below 80% of the area median income. That area has other apartments and townhomes, so just 50 more units would’ve been a perfect fit.

We can’t understand why Bradley didn’t want this much-needed housing in its village, especially in today’s market. The developer Rodger Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corp., sunk $500,000 into the planning, designing and engineering of the project. Previously, a village official said it was a preferable location.

Members of the planning commission said the “project does not fit.”

That makes us wonder what about the project that does not fit? Is it that the complex is for seniors, or is that it’s for low income?

Another official said the project would have been out of place and didn’t conform to the village’s comprehensive plan. Really? A search of the village’s website for the comprehensive plan shows it’s “coming soon.”

As the baby boomer generation ages, it’s going to need available, affordable housing. New Directions was approved in 2022 by the Illinois Housing Development Authority for low-income tax credits, which aid the cost of development.

The development was to have consisted of 38 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units.

The state of Illinois is doing its part to foster developments that will provide quality affordable housing to its residents. According to Housing Action Illinois, there are only 34 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 low-income renter households in Illinois.

We already know there’s a homeless problem in Kankakee County. One way to alleviate the homeless problem is to build more affordable housing for county residents. The state of Illinois gets it. It’s disappointing the village of Bradley doesn’t see the need.