Voice of the People: 'Woke' means you socially conscious or culturally aware

It took years, and some semantic soul-searching, but I found a word that I hate more than dude. That word is “woke.” Old-timers who recall woke from a simpler, less arrogant time might deem this as redefining an-already-existing word describing when sleep ends. Woke edged out such heady competition as gnarly, bro, chill, bae, emo, vibe and snowflake for my utter disdain.

Woke now means that you are “socially conscious” or “culturally aware,” two traits once considered complimentary. Now it’s used to derisively describe someone who seemingly discovered social and/or cultural issues overnight. Woke accusers, or as I call them, “wokers,” taunt woke people, for their sudden interest in these issues.

Imagine a born-again 30-year smoker who finally kicks the habit, develops hyper-sensitivity to others’ cigarette smoke, then hypocritically berates them for their addiction. This is similar to wokers’ grumbling about the socially conscious. The difference is, woke people didn’t just discover injustice. They’ve resisted it all along despite hate speech, bullying (especially on social media), poor communication between generations, and hypocritically-drenched wokers who wouldn’t know a social issue if it bit them on the nose.

If you’ve been scorned as woke, take heart and keep your eyes open. Help may be on the way from younger thinkers.

Wokers, go back to sleep. We’ll take it from here.

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

Itasca