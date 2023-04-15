MAREK: Who was BG-1?

More than ten years ago, I wrote one of my early columns about an Air Force man who was my superior officer. It was my first assignment after Officers Training School in 1968, and this man was to become quite an influence in my life.

Most won’t recall the earlier article, but in November of 2012 we lost my friend Charles V. Bush. What made him a bit unusual was that he was the first African-American to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.

It was April 1968, and I had just completed Air force Officer Training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. On our second-to-last day of training, we sat nervously in one of the building’s assembly center. A long list of names was read with the next location for fellow graduates. With Vietnam in full swing, we knew many would eventually end up there, but most would attend a further specialized training be it pilot school, intelligence school or a host of other possibilities before going over there.

To my surprise, I was not being sent to a further training base but directly to an active nuclear B-52 base in Massachusetts called Westover AFB. I was more than surprised since my AFSC was intelligence, not nuclear bombs or B-52s.

Upon my arrival, I checked through the gate and gave my intended location, to which the guard smiled and responded, “Ah, one of the secret guys.”

I really didn’t know what he meant, but I drove to the building and entered. I went through a series of documents and instructions before I eventually got to go to the real inside.

I was met by an African-American captain who introduced himself as Captain Charles V. Bush. He was my immediate superior. I can now relate that I had walked into our first satellite photographic production facility, (a bit interesting in these times of mysterious balloons hanging over our country). We received film directly from Hawaii where airplanes caught packages that had been ejected from the satellites launched a week or two before.

Our facility did analysis for quality and how it could be improved. Then we delivered copies to those so entitled. We were the next step after U-2 airplane technology, another violation of someone’s airspace.

Capt. Bush and I became good friends and both taught college courses for Western New England University on the base. We both taught political science to enlisted men and women who wanted that college degree and the advancement to becoming an officer.

Bush came to my desk one day and invited me to lunch. During that meal he asked me an unusual question, would I be his son’s godfather. Interracial godparenting was not something that you saw back then, and I was more than flattered, but I asked why he chose me. He responded that this would keep us in touch forever. And he was right.

He became Chuck instead of Capt. Bush, and we stayed in touch over the years. Chuck left the Air Force after 10 years of service, got his MBA from Harvard and went on to be a part of the administration of corporate America, including being Treasurer of Max Factor at one point.

We got to see each other on occasion, but he was usually far from the Midwest with his locations. In addition to his regular job, he would assist the Air Force as a civilian from time to time in various roles. He was later the head of the investigation into the sex scandal that had arisen at the Air Force Academy.

One reason that he might have been chosen for these civilian roles was the success this man had enjoyed after his military training. His military service had been beyond whatever might be required, with a tour of Vietnam as an intelligence officer, later receiving both the Bronze Star and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

When I wrote that first article, I did not know that there would be a memorial service at the Academy the following spring. I had to attend it even though I was in the middle of a trial. I flew to Denver that morning, rented a car, and sped to the Remembrance Reception at Doolittle Hall at the Academy in Colorado Springs. The attendance was overwhelming. In additions to civilians, there were two generals, 12 colonels, and then dozens of other officers, enlisted, and even cadets then attending the academy.

We were seated as an African-American man took the podium and spoke. “We are here to celebrate the life of BG-1. I am BG-2. In the front row are BG-3, BG-4, BG-5, BG-6 and BG-8. BG-7 was killed in Vietnam. Oh, for you white folks, BG means Black Guy. BG-1 was our mentor and leader as we men of color entered the Academy for the first time.”

The crowd loosened and smiled, and a ceremony containing the successful path of my friend commenced. I got to sit with my godson and his two sisters as well as Chuck’s wife, Tina. The ceremony was overwhelming, and so deserved by a man who had already completed two years of college at Howard University, but was willing to start over as a freshman to be the first Academy minority cadet.

I had to fly home for my trial that evening, but did understand that the next day, his ashes would be placed in the cemetery there. Later, my step-daughter and family moved to Colorado Springs, and my son-in-law mentioned that as a veteran, we could play golf at the Academy course there.

I made the arrangements and after completing the game, I asked my son-in-law to take a diversion and drive through the cemetery. There it was, the grave marker of Charles V. Bush. I must admit that my eyes did mist up as I explained the story and the additional line of BG-1 on his bronze plaque.