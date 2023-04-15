CONVERSATIONS: Wait and see how Trump trial plays out

<strong>Ken</strong>: We are hearing a lot about ham sandwiches since Trump’s formal accusation was announced. Imagine: There once was a fellow named Al who became obsessed with a desire to go on an African safari and shoot an elephant. He had a decent job and saved his money to that end. He researched where he might be allowed to fulfill his dream and found that he would have to come through with a lot of cash to grease a lot of palms, but he found a shady safari guide and made arrangements.

He bought a custom-made elephant gun and the other gear he would need. When Al got to East Africa, he was taken by Land Rover to a deserted area of the savanna and without much searching the guide drove to within sight of a small herd of a half-dozen of the pachyderms, including a huge tusker and one baby. The big bull left the herd and took a warning stance about 75 yards from the hunter who without hesitation shot and killed the beast. When he got home, Al had a few friends over to celebrate. “I got my elephant; my dream is realized. I hit him right between the eyes and exploded his brain. They wouldn’t let me keep the tusks, but I did get this cool umbrella stand crafted from his left front leg.”

Sound fair? Sporting? Research studies show that in 99% of the cases brought to the secret proceedings of a grand jury, the prosecutor can convince the panel to indict.

<strong>Joe</strong>: Your opening shot was written before the indictment was unsealed. Now that the grand jury 34 felony counts indictment has been released along with the statement of facts supporting the indictment, what say you? Any conclusions or surprises?

<strong>Ken</strong>: The way it looks on the first day after the arraignment: From what the many TV lawyers are saying, the whole case rests on whether Trump’s payment to Stormy for her NDA should be considered as a personal expense or a campaign contribution. Use of campaign funds would be in violation and would have the effect of raising those thirty-four document- mislabelings from misdemeanors to felonies.

Without that piece, the misdemeanors would be outside the statute of limitations. The consensus of opinion of those legal experts is that such a tortuous interpretation of law would have a good chance of being dismissed before even going to a hearing. And should it go to formal trial, Trump’s team of $2,000 per hour lawyers would chew up and spit out a hapless DA Alvin Bragg, who will be lucky not to end up being prosecuted himself.

However, the entire process may serve its purpose even without an ultimate conviction by simply interfering with the Trump presidential re-election aspirations. But I’m betting that the TV lawyers you have been watching/reading are cats of a different stripe than my lawyers.

<strong>Joe</strong>: First of all, New York City is the financial capital of the world. Falsification of business records offenses are the bread and butter of the Manhattan DA’s office. They deal with it daily. You might recall the tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its CFO Weisselberg. Weisselberg was charged and ended up in prison. The Trump Organization was found guilty and fined.

In this case, falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star is a misdemeanor. If that is all Bragg the DA had, I doubt that the case against a former president would have been brought.

What aggravates it to a felony is evidence of another crime. The talking heads on Fox and you talk about the other crime as a campaign finance violation (a federal law). However, if you read the indictment and statement of facts and consider Bragg’s public remarks, another crime mentioned was tax issues, under the New York state income tax law, which by the way has no statute of limitations.

Imagine yourself as a businessman running for office. If your lawyer pays a lot of money to a porn star as hush money to cover up some unsavory conduct on your part, and you then go on to repay the lawyer disguising a non-deductible expense (the hush money paid) as deductible (legal fees), you have a serious tax problem if caught. Of the 34 falsifying business records felonies in the indictment, 11 counts related to invoices from Cohen, 11 counts related to checks written by Trump and 13 counts related to ledger entries for the reimbursements.

With both election laws and tax issues, the DA has a compelling case. I guess we will have to wait and see if Trump’s $2,000 per hour lawyers chew up and spit out the hapless DA as you suggest. If this case was a nothing and Trump had a strong case, one would think they would demand an immediate speedy trial, like 120 days to put the case behind them, so he could get on with his presidential campaign. Don’t hold your breath for that to happen.

<strong>Ken</strong>: In an interview on Fox News, one of Trump’s legal team said that they had several motions ready to go; it doesn’t sound like they are going to play delaying tactics. Don’t you think that if there were a tax issue it would be front and center from the start?

My impression from listening to the TV talking heads was that the reimbursement to lawyer Cohen was booked as a personal expense. Which brings in the fact that anything based on Cohen testimony is suspect. And calling the transaction “hush money” rather than an NDA doesn’t make it a felony.

Finally, this unprecedented and clearly politically-motivated prosecution of a former President is likely to result in a permanent and undesirable change in this country’s political landscape. You are definitely right about one thing: We will just have to wait and see how it plays out.