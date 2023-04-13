MOORE: The magical power of a smile

How much do you think a smile is worth? Is it measured in wealth, fame or beauty? Some of us might think that only the likes of Julia Roberts or Denzel Washington have the ability to launch their careers and make a name for themselves with their dazzling smiles. But the truth is, the power of a smile is not limited to movie stars.

Research has shown that anyone can harness the magnetic force of a smile to become more attractive, approachable and successful in every area of their life.

A genuine smile is one of the most potent and universal forms of communication. It is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures and can even make us happier and healthier.

Zig Ziglar often said, “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, and how you leave others feeling after having an experience with you becomes your trademark.”

Let’s delve deeper into the magical power of a smile.

Babies, still in the womb, are known to smile. They smile in their sleep, especially when they hear a human voice.

Smiling releases endorphins which increase cognitive function, boost our mood, reduce stress, increase immunity and provide a sense of well-being.

Interestingly enough, You’ll still reap the same benefits if you smile when unhappy. Forcing your facial muscles into a smile can trigger the release of all the same endorphins as a genuine smile.

Smiling is contagious. Countless studies have shown that seeing another person smile can trigger an automatic response causing us to smile back in turn.

At that moment, our worries and fears seem to fade away. It’s as if the person smiling at us says, “You’re not alone. We’re in this together, and everything will be okay.” It’s challenging to frown when encountering someone who smiles.

Your smile has a powerful impact on your personality and the personalities of those around you.

Did you know that one genuine smile can produce the same amount of brain-stimulating chemicals as up to 2,000 bars of chocolate? And the same British study found that a genuine smile gives the same mental satisfaction as receiving $16,000 dollars. So it’s no wonder that smiling is often referred to as the currency of happiness and well-being.

When someone makes you smile, they’re giving you a priceless gift — one that money can’t buy yet rich in joy and abundance, filling your brain with a flood of feel-good chemicals that make you feel like a million bucks, overflowing with health and happiness.

Make sure to spread the wealth.

“Be helpful; whenever you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours!” — Zig Ziglar.

Smiling reduces stress levels, which helps us fall asleep easier. A good night’s sleep is worth its weight in gold.

Smiling boosts our immune system by increasing the production of antibodies and immune cells, which help protect us against sickness and disease. No amount of fame and fortune can compare to the value of a robust immune system.

Smiling also acts like a painkiller. Patients who underwent painful dental procedures reported less pain when they smiled during the procedure.

But that’s not all. A study by Wayne State University found that baseball players with big smiles on their pre-1950 baseball cards lived about six years longer than their non-smiling counterparts. Smiling is associated with long life.

It does make you wonder. Did those big smiles give those baseball cards some added monetary value as well?

People tend to view a smiling person as more competent, confident and approachable. If you’re running a business or trying to increase sales, a smile can be the difference between a good day and a bad day, a successful business deal, or a missed opportunity. Customers are more likely to engage with someone who appears friendly and approachable.

When we smile at others, we’re not just sharing a simple gesture but spreading happiness and well-being to those around us. This ripple effect of positivity can change the world, and it all starts with a single smile. So, let’s make a conscious effort to share our smiles with everyone we meet and watch as the world around us becomes a happier and more positive place.