Voice of the People: There are no leftists in power in our country

Why is it people on the right — pundits especially — work so hard to convince themselves and everyone else there is a leftist threat? In his joke of a column last week, Victor Hanson stated how the Democratic Party has been taken over by “hard-left ideologues.” I only wish that was true.

The Democratic leadership in this country works hard to negate progressives and leftists like me in their midst. The chicanery against Bernie Sanders in last presidential primary is all the evidence anyone needs that neoliberal Dems are just centrist Republicans.

That Trump was indicted is not as surprising as cultists like Mr. Hanson think. Simply put, the guy everyone knows as a criminal has been charged with a criminal offense. Trump is an ego-driven mess who lies about everything to anyone, and has no belief system of ideas of his own other than popularity and ratings. Republicans need to admit they were had by a con man, and just move on.

Meanwhile, let me assure you there are no Jacobins in power, and there is no leftist anywhere close to the reins of power.

I know that’s hard to understand so let me put it this way. <em>If</em> there were actual leftists like me in any kind of power, this is what our country would look like right now: We would have universal health care. We would have infrastructure investment. We would have free college education. We would end the corruption of the judicial system. We would have a tax system that is fair and balanced, with responsible spending. We would have aggressive prosecution of corporate criminals. We would have worker rights. We would have robust trade unions. Simply, we would have a government accountable to the working class and not the elite bourgeoisie.

We have none of these things because the voice of real leftists is completely silenced in the USA. What we have are guys like Mr. Hansen, and talking heads on Fox and elsewhere keeping the little rabbits scared and angry, and that makes process impossible.

I wish there were a Jacobin uprising in the USA like Mr. Hanson writes (as if he knows what that is). And if you think about it honestly, you should, too.

<strong>Jim McKenna</strong>

Watseka