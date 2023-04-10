RAMPELL: No, Ron DeSantis, the Federal Reserve is not coming for your guns

Don’t get me wrong. The Federal Reserve has made mistakes in recent years. It’s not immune from criticism, including criticism of its record on financial oversight or inflation.

And yet, somehow, it still seems pretty bonkers for a major, supposedly mainstream politician to attack the Federal Reserve for <strong>trying to steal your guns</strong>. Which is what Florida governor and likely 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, Republican, suggested in recent remarks.

As the Miami Herald noted, DeSantis has lately turned his ire toward the central bank and its chair, Jerome H. Powell. This is partly, the Herald noted, a veiled attack on presumed GOP front-runner Donald Trump, who as president had elevated Powell to the Fed’s top job.

Hence, DeSantis’ rhetoric referring to Powell, by name, as “a total and complete disaster” who wrecked the economy, the banking system, etc. Some of DeSantis’ material is pretty standard, the sort of thing that might resonate with voters frustrated by inflation and economic uncertainty.

But like so many other politicians, DeSantis can’t help but pivot from tangible, kitchen-table economic issues to bizarre culture-war concerns. And that’s where we get into looney-tunes territory.

In a speech this past weekend in Pennsylvania, DeSantis suggested that the real reason to fear the Fed is that central bankers are “colluding” with other (unnamed, presumably evil) communist-style elites to block your ability to buy gasoline and guns.

“They want the Fed to control a digital dollar,” he said. “Guess what’ll happen? They’re going to try to impose an ESG agenda through that. You go and use too much gas, they’re going to stop it. They’re not going to honor the transaction because you’ve already bought more than what they think. You wanna go buy a rifle, they’re going to say no, you have too many, too many of those, you can’t do it. So it’s ceding the power of our financial freedom to a central bank which does not have our interest at heart.”

You almost need an Alex Jones-style decoder ring to understand what DeSantis is talking about here. Let me attempt to translate.

DeSantis is referring to ongoing Fed discussions about whether to create a central bank digital currency, which would be an alternative means for conducting financial transactions that might complement cash and other forms of payment (so that those without bank accounts could still buy things online, for example). It’s a complicated and thorny set of issues, and ultimately the Fed hasn’t decided whether to issue a digital dollar, or what its parameters would even look like.

This does not matter to DeSantis, who appears to be invoking conspiracy theories that the left wants to eliminate physical cash, and possibly the entire commercial banking system, so that the Fed can surveil every transaction. The Fed would then use that surveillance to control everyone’s lives, specifically to undermine the Second Amendment and otherwise stamp out liberty as we know it.

Also, this is tied up with the Republican obsession with “ESG” (environmental, social and governance). The GOP appears to believe ESG is about the government forcing companies to go “woke.” In practice, though, ESG is mostly about financial firms telling investors which companies have practices they might agree with, often in exchange for higher fees.

In any event, this is all so paranoid and untethered to reality that it’s almost like financial fan fiction. There’s zero evidence that the Fed, whatever its flaws, is engaged in a conspiracy to turn the United States into communist China (or George Orwell’s Oceania).

It’s also a bit funny, in a way, because before Trump left office, he came to openly despise Powell, and reportedly tried to fire him.

Which is why I suspect these DeSantis anti-Fed comments might not be primarily about displaced criticism of Trump. This kind of rhetoric is consistent with another tried-and-true political strategy: vilifying “financial elites” to prove your populist bona fides.

The financial elites in question are often, but not exclusively, the shadowy sorcerers at the Fed. Recall that in 2011, then-presidential candidate Rick Perry referred to Ben Bernanke, then the Fed chair, as “treacherous, treasonous” for engaging in quantitative easing. Perry also seemed to obliquely call for vigilante justice (“I don’t know what you all would do to him in Iowa, but we would treat him pretty ugly down in Texas”).

There has also been plenty of inflammatory anti-Fed rhetoric on the populist left in recent months, including suggestions that the Fed is deliberately seeking to hurt poor people at the behest of rich benefactors or greedy corporations.

Team DeSantis, for its part, has doubled down on the anti-Fed conspiracy theorizing since that speech. In tweets responding to me, his spokespeople argued that it’s obvious “how a central bank would be a danger to the rights of citizens” and then linked the Fed to COVID vaccination policies.

Sounds like another presidential candidate is preparing to throw his tinfoil hat into the ring.