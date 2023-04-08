Voice of the People: Democat Party is not the Democrat Party you could trust before

<strong>Q:</strong> Why are our borders not secure? Q: Why are the criminals there having their way?
<strong>A:</strong> Because the American citizens are expendable.
Trump wanted a wall and a door. He was right.
Trump can run on his record. Biden can’t.
The Democrat Party now is not the Democrat Party you could trust before.
A.O.C. [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Rep., D-New York] said that planet Earth only had 10 years left. That was three years ago. She should know. She worked at a tavern.
<strong>Albert Mobbs</strong>
Bourbonnais