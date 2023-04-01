MAREK: Are you proud of being called woke?

For the longest time, I just ignored the word “woke.” It had no meaning for me in a political sense. Then I started hearing that people were calling other people by that word and that they were the other side, or antiwoke.

It also occurred to me that those who professed being antiwoke often weren’t the most respected people. So I decided to dive in.

All our lives, my parents referred us to Webster’s dictionary when we didn’t know what a word meant. As I searched that source, now called Merriam-Webster, I learned that the word woke had recently been added to their list. Here was their definition.

“Chiefly U.S. slang. Aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues, especially issues of race and social justice.”

So what was so bad about that? If you were woke, you were aware. That seemed reason alone not to be antiwoke. So do antiwoke people stay unaware of societal injustice? How sad to admit that one is unaware.

But there must be more. Why is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a chief proponent in the crusade against “wokeness,” hurling the word at so many targets? Has he overused the word such that it loses its spiteful meaning?

There are also some who say that the word woke comes from African-American Vernacular English, AAVE, where it meant aware, not all that far from woke.

Some Republicans have developed a Pavlovian response to any bad news and they clamor that it is caused by wokeness. Like the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Several antiwoke proponents blamed the bank’s failure on the wokeness of the bank or also on DEI — diverse equity and inclusion. In other words the failure was due to diversity in the bank.

DeSantis was quoted on Fox News, “I mean, this bank. They’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff. I think that really diverted from them focusing on their core mission.”

DeSantis’ communications director said woke was a slang term for activism, and a general belief in systematic injustice. His general counsel, Ryan Newman, was quoted saying with regard to wokeness, “it would be the general belief there are systemic injustice in American society and the need to address them.” He also has said that DeSantis does not believe that there is any such systemic injustice.

That is pure politics. The bank’s work toward being a diverse workplace had nothing to do with the collapse. They got killed by being heavily invested in bonds, and when the interest rates skyrocketed, their bonds lowered quickly.

Fox News, Home Depot, and even Bernie Marcus himself, blamed the bank from being well run “because everyone is focused on diversity and all of the woke issues.”

As columnist, Rex Huppke, wrote last week, “Why don’t you just come out and suggest the bank would’ve been OK if it were run by a bunch of white guys?” The truth was that there was one Black, one LGBTQ+, and two veterans on the entire board. So if one leans toward woke, you are part of the disease in trying to diminish management from being entirely white male.

To the antiwoke, equality and diversity have become bad things and blame any failure on the group spending too much time on DEI and not enough running the ship. Us white guys don’t like sharing.

DeSantis cannot hide behind the excuse of ignorance or competence as Trump often did. He is a graduate of Yale and then Harvard Law School.

As has been stated by a Fox News journalist, that if one says woke often and loud enough, DeSantis may be able to redirect votes from the retrograde politics he has been enacting in Florida. To prohibit the teaching of early race diverseness or prohibiting books on the subject from being in a library seems to be about as antiwoke as one can get. Ignore, stay ignorant, and all will be better in the long run. Never believe the old saying that if one avoids history, it will someday repeat itself.

A recent survey claimed that 60% of the American voting body favors the title woke as opposed to being an antiwoke. And that make sense. Regardless of one’s political party, who wants to wear the nametag unaware or unawake, which is really the definition of antiwoke?

I prefer to stay awake and aware on any political or social issue. I also cannot believe in good conscience, that a bank failed because there was one Black and one LGBTQ+ on the entire board of directors, yet some of our leaders are so professing. Say it loud and often enough and many will believe it, Mr. Hitler.