JACKSON: Preventive measures needed to stop school shootings

When a 6-year-old can get a gun into a class easier than a terrorist can get a weapon into an airport, we need to stop pretending that we want to really address school shootings.

I am part of the bell curve of citizens who don’t need a new law to prevent individuals from entering a school and shooting innocent children and staff. That same group never needed any laws to know that was not normal, acceptable behavior. So, the never-ending call for new and more gun laws after every school shooting as a way to protect our school children sounds crazier than the perpetrators of these shootings.

Politicizing the senseless killing of kids is just as stupid as blaming a particular type of weapon. It matters not which political affiliation has control of government, school shootings have continued and hundreds of children have been killed. No political party cares any more or less than any other about protecting children from being shot to death at school.

No law can prevent anyone from gaining possession of a gun. No law will deter anyone with the intent to kill children at school. No law protects school children. The only way our school children will be protected from intentional harm is to prevent the threat from ever entering the school. Signs, posters, warnings, won’t do it. New laws and thoughts and prayers won’t do it.

Schools do a great job protecting children in many ways. Schools protect children from inclement weather by preventing the wet, cold, heat from entering the facility. However, schools do not prevent nutcases with weapons from entering.

It is easier to walk into a school with a gun than it is to take a weapon or even a cell phone into a correctional facility. Airports have greater security than schools. Government buildings have greater protection. All by keeping weapons out. Not because of some silly law that doesn’t deter anyone with the intent to do harm to others.

We can protect schools from gun violence. With the number of current gun control laws, the number of school shootings should not be exponentially greater than the number of shootings at airports, detention or justice centers. It is not laws that prevent weapons from being brought into those places. It is people and other protective measures. We treat school security with the same effort by the U.S. Capitol Police we witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021.

Relentless measures are taken to get children safely to school. Transportation of students is heavily regulated for safety. Bus drivers are extensively trained and licensed. Personal transportation must secure kids with seat restraints. Adult escorts guide kids through Safe Passages.

Crossings guards ensure walking students cross intersections safely. We take every measure to get kids into school only to stage them like ducks at a carnival shooting gallery or fish in a barrel for any nut with a gun that wants to walk in with little to no resistance.

And the only defense we have come up with from the FBI, the nation’s top law enforcement agency and public safety and security consultants is to Run, Hide, Fight? That is the best security we can offer parents before sending their children off to school? The Cold War “duck and cover” tactic in the event of a nuclear attack made more sense.

Blaming gun types, banning guns and making new laws will not protect school children from anyone wanting to shoot them at school. Our current response is always reactionary. School shooters are dealt with after they have killed children by heroic responders. We need preventative measures and proactive heroes like we see at court houses.

With the absence of real school security and the trend toward lowering academic standards, the only future requirement to graduate might be survival.