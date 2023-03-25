MAREK: Who saved North Carolina and perhaps the world?

It was January, 23, 1961. America was in the midst of the Cold War with the USSR. I was tucked cozily in college in Indiana when the world could have ended. A B-52 nuclear bomber was on a training mission over Goldsboro, N.C., when it reported a fuel leak over its wing.

While it was turning to return to base, the wing literally broke off. Five of the eight crew were able to bail out before the plane crashed into the ground. As the airplane started breaking apart, two thermonuclear bombs and the gear necessary to activate and launch the bombs fell out. One bomb had an activated parachute and floated to the ground. The other one’s didn’t deploy and crashed into the ground at 700 mph.

There was no immediate explosion of either bomb, but since the activating equipment showed that one was completely active, the alert went out. Not to the neighborhood, but to Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio where an ordinance disposal team was flown to the site. The lead person was Lt. Jack ReVelle. He had been ROTC at Purdue University, graduated in chemical engineering and had become an Air Force officer. After an additional six months of training, he became a part of the EOD, explosive ordinance disposal team.

Once there, Jack first saw one bomb leaning against a tree and had it loaded on a flatbed, which then headed to Texas. However, he learned that the other bomb was somewhere under the farm field. By using a wooden pole so not to cause a spark to ignite the bomb, Jack was able to find the debris. Heavy excavators were brought in and the bomb was finally located and defused after eight days of digging.

Jack then fished the core out of muddy water and literally clutched this part to his chest as he climbed out of the hole. He was carrying the very core of this weapon of mass destruction.

For years, this information was kept a secret. The Air Force acknowledged the crash but confirmed that there was no danger to the community. What a lie! Each bomb was 250 times more powerful than what had been dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It would have had a 17-mile kill zone, and heavy fallout would have gone as far as New York.

Jack was immediately informed that he would not ever mention what had taken place. In fact, not until 2011 was this near nuclear disaster admitted. That is when Jack turned to his wife and told her the story.

This work caused Jack to leave the Air Force and seriously involved his health. BY 2011, Jack had started to get sick. He had also served in Vietnam and was exposed to Agent Orange there. At first his doctors believed he had anemia, but on his insistence, more tests led to a diagnosis of myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MSD), a precursor of leukemia. The doctors told him it was most likely caused by his exposure to radiation in carrying the core of the bomb out of the hole in Goldsboro.

By 2018, Jack was receiving blood transfusions every two weeks, but the VA wasn’t paying, claiming that it didn’t come from radiation or Agent Orange. Jack disagreed and hired an attorney. In 2019, Jack’s pro bono lawyer went before the Board of Veterans Appeal, and pleaded his case. But for months, no decision. In February 2020, the final decision was rendered, granting ReVelle his benefits. But on Jan. 26, 2020, Jack had passed away.

Sometimes the work of the government so frustrates those who deserve, and then often give away billions to those who really don’t.

After the required silence ended, Jack agreed to collaborate with a writer named Joel Dobson to write the definitive book. It is out and is called “The Goldsboro Broken Arrow.” The reason for the last part of the title is that the phrase Broken Arrow is a code when a nuclear weapon is lost, stolen or involved in any way outside the confines of its boundaries.

The script for a movie is now completed and awaiting filming. A director has signed on. So perhaps the rest of the story will be available to all.

As I thought about this incident and how we all feared the Soviets, but not our own military back then, could one imagine such an explosion? North Carolina would have been uninhabitable for decades with thousands killed and more dying from the radiation.

It also makes me think of my Air Force days at a nuclear B-52 base in Massachusetts and how every so often there would be a practice launching of these huge planes. Their take-off was directly over our apartment on the edge of the base. I found those jets gave a feeling of safety. Perhaps after this, I might have had a different feeling as those horrendously loud jets flew over and over my bed.

The only good news out of all this is that after a very stern letter form Jack’s wife, Brenda, she finally got direct deposits into her bank account from the government. But even then, she never got a single letter from the VA.

We learn more and more of what we do not know, even when we could be at risk. Certainly, for security reasons, we do not learn all the truths about the Chinese balloon, or what kind of classified records Trump had in his home. Transparency does not appear in the government’s dictionary, and hasn’t been for years.