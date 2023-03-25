JACKSON: This idea of making amends is absurd

Author and preschool teacher, Rachel Wolchin’s quote, “It’s not how we make mistakes, but how we correct them that defines us,” reduces the never-ending slavery debate to its simplest form.

Slavery in the United States happened a long time ago. Was it a wrong? On a humane level, yes. Was it a mistake? That is an eternal debate. Slavery was a necessary evil to advance the ideals of a self-governing sovereignty and most importantly the primary means to establish the economic independency of a new growing nation.

It is indisputable that the United States would not be what it is today without slavery. The U.S. merely followed the proven paths of many other nations that relied heavily on the uncivilized practice of using involuntary human labor to become great civilizations. They did it, too, seems to have been an appropriate justification.

Now, almost 200 hundred years after the indignity was abolished, we are still struggling with how to correct it. We are failing miserably, so far. Primarily because the group wronged by slavery was not the only group that this country wronged during its evolution from new nation to a world power and leader.

Native Americans, Asians, Hispanics, children and women have also been wronged. Yet, we selectively choose just one group to atone. That in itself is a wrong.

For years the issue of doing the right thing has been discussed and the seemingly only suggested remedy has been reparations. The notion of making amends in the form of an arbitrary financial award to no one alive for a wrong committed by no one alive is absurd. Not only is the idea illogical, it has been tried before and failed.

In order to address the lingering “systemic and structural trauma” of slavery, in my lifetime, our government instituted “The Great Society” policy. Part of the agenda was to address issues of education, health care, crime and poverty in particular to those who were descendants of former slaves. In the nearly six decades since its implementation, nothing has worked.

The government did not usher in opportunity. It merely fostered a legacy of systemic dependency on and entitlement from the government. It didn’t generate generational educational and financial heritage. It didn’t encourage the foundation of the family, which is the primary factor in legacy sustainability. It did the opposite by breaking down the family structure. The government gave fish. It didn’t teach anyone how to fish. Or how to build a boat.

It is apparent that we have not learned from that failed policy. Newer and more unsound suggestions of reparations are being introduced and gaining support.

In the most bizarre call for reparations, San Francisco city government commissioned a reparations committee to come up with a reparations plan. The committee established at least 100 ways to rectify the wrongs of slavery for eligible Black adult residents.

A few of the recommendations included a $5 million payment to each eligible person, elimination of all personal and tax debt, a guaranteed annual income of $97,000 for 250 years and a family home for just $1 when the average cost of a San Francisco home is $1.2 million.

How does this fix anything? Five million dollars can be wasted just as easily as five dollars without the education to manage it. And the recommended $97,000 per year is well below the current average salary range of $145,000 to $187,000. This doesn’t address how anyone in San Francisco actually suffered as the result of being related to someone who was wronged.

Where is effort to curtail the real causes like lack of education, wealth and health care that hinder many Blacks from a true pursuit of happiness? The government cannot just give out free cheese without requiring the beneficiary to understand the nutritional value. The biggest question is how can this absurdity be prevented from spreading.

Slavery was real. It was abolished. We can’t be defined by trying to correct the wrong of slavery by paying for the “systemic self-selective victimization” of a few.