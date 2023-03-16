MOORE: Build your dreams on solid foundation

Unforeseen events can shake our world to the core, leaving us scrambling. COVID-19 lockdowns caught us off guard and demonstrated that even the most meticulous planning could not prepare us for the unprecedented.

While news of the outbreak surfaced months before it reached the U.S., many of us remained ignorant until it disrupted our daily lives. It is a stark reminder that life can take unexpected turns, and we must learn to adapt in the face of uncertainty. Rare but catastrophic events can occur, and taking precautions is essential.

Over time, I’ve seen pursuing my goals as a battle I am committed to winning.

The ancient book, “The Art of War,” by Sun Tzu, says: “The general who wins the battle makes many calculations in his temple before the battle is fought. The general who loses makes but few calculations beforehand.”

This quote suggests that those who prepare for various potential scenarios will emerge victorious, while those who plan for only one scenario will fail.

It’s good to recognize that in order to accomplish our goals, we may need to navigate numerous challenges and obstacles along the way. In other words, success may require us to dodge many bullets.

I run a tech startup and also have friends and acquaintances that work in the tech startup world. One close friend called me in tears because his startup lost all its money last week. Their money was deposited in Silicon Valley Bank. There are talks of bailouts, but at this time, there are still questions about how much of their deposit is protected.

I’ve been accused of pessimism when discussing preparations for every scenario. Still, I like to say, “Is it negative thinking to see the hurricane coming, ensure your house is boarded up, and have extra water and food?”

“In peace, prepare for war,” said Sun Tzu.

Is there any preparation that could have been made to prevent the loss of their money? That’s tough because if you cannot trust the banks, what are you supposed to do, throw $10,000,000 under your mattress?

To prepare for such a scenario, you’d have to come to the opinion that we are in economically uncertain times.

As my startup gains more investors, putting all the money in one bank may not be the best idea. As volatile as it is, I am inclined to put some into cryptocurrencies, some into cash, and maybe even into gold and silver, and the rest spread out into multiple banks.

You must build your dreams on a solid foundation, or they can all be blown away when the storms of life arrive.

Sun Tzu said, “Every battle is won or lost before it is ever fought.”

Observing my father in business taught me a great deal about preparation. While he was a highly successful businessperson in many respects, I learned the most valuable lessons by watching him navigate his failures and setbacks.

I’ve thought a lot about one circumstance where he partnered with a close friend of his from Canada in a new business venture. While things started off promising, it wasn’t long before the partner’s true colors were revealed. He embezzled nearly a million dollars, leaving my dad reeling and realizing he had been caught off guard.

It’s a cautionary tale that underscores the importance of always having safeguards and precautions, even with close friends and business partners.

A crisis could come at a moment’s notice. We never know what life will bring.

“Plan for what is difficult while it is easy,” Sun Tzu said.

A fine line separates preparation and paranoia — it’s essential to be ready for anything, but not at the cost of our mental well-being. Making preparations shouldn’t lead us to believe that the worst-case scenario is inevitable.

Having a positive mindset in the face of potential trouble is everything. Hardship will come, but you must know in your heart and mind that you have what it takes to overcome it.

Preparing for the worst-case scenario is not a sign of pessimism — it’s a necessary aspect of achieving success in the face of unexpected challenges.

Stay informed, prepared and optimistic; embrace the unknown, and make the most of every opportunity.