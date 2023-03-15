Voice of the People: Commentaries were in poor taste

I am appalled at the poor judgment and taste of the Daily Journal on the anniversary (Feb. 25 edition) of Russia’s imperialist, murderous attack on Ukraine, to feature two commentaries that denigrated Ukraine’s courageous self-defense and the U.S. military, directed ridicule and name-calling at the presidents of both countries, and essentially parroted Putin’s excuses and Fox and Newsmax incendiary talking points. The opinions [columnists] Hanson and Webber expressed are fully in line with what Russian intelligence would expect from their “Useful Idiots.”

Why shouldn’t President Zelensky and Ukraine want liberation for their entire country, especially since the prior land concessions of Minsk 2 only led to further Russian aggression? Why wouldn’t NATO supply this sovereign peace loving nation in their defense, especially when Putin himself describes his attack as a proxy war between Russian imperial aims and Western democracy? Finland and Sweden did not suddenly decide they needed NATO on a whim. If this is Putin’s start, what logically comes next?

Yes Putin’s actions are monstrous and the Mueller Report did show “collusion,” just not enough to warrant a charge of “conspiracy” for Trump, despite his, Barr’s, and cult protestations to the contrary. The U.S. Military did not leave usable equipment for the Taliban. That equipment was left by its owners, the Afghan government. The 5,000 Taliban prisoners Trump forced Afghanistan to release probably helped collect it.

<strong>Stephen Harman</strong>

Kankakee