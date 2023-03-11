Voice of the People: Ministry says thank you for fundraiser

On Thursday, Feb. 23 on the beautiful property of Van Drunen Farms and FutureCeuticals, We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, held its fist fundraiser for the ministry. Thank you is a small word for such amazing efforts of your kindness.

We, the board members, advisors, staff and live-in residents, say “thank you” for taking time out of your schedule to attend the first fundraiser for the ministry. We look forward to your support and partnership in upcoming future events. The road to recovery is not an easy take, yet, each individual is worth our time, talents and treasures.

Special thanks to: the Van Drunen family, table host Ted Petersen, Denny Lehnus, Joe Rockett, Jeff Bennett, McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, Clyde Tiley & Sons Plumbing, Dr. Hany Girgis, Chris Doud, Cranky Mike’s Popcorn Shop, the Rev. Danny Santos; those that were on program: Pastor Dave McMullen, Bible Witness Camp, St. Anne, Eric Cavender, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Dayna Heitz, Kankakee County Park District executive director; Shalone Graves, Mistress of Ceremonies; Country Table, Markius Jazz Trio, Tim Milner, Milner Media Partners LLC, and each of you for your presence and generous donations to a worthy cause of saving lives … one life at a time, one day at a time.

The ministry is forever grateful, as plans are already in place for full-time staff, reliable transportation, and renovation of the lower level to accommodate eight veterans to complete the capacity for 16 individuals. <em>Together</em>, we can help others change their lives!

Donations are still being accepted by mailing to the above address or calling 763-300-3149.

<strong>Pastor James K. Smith, founder and director of We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, and Minister Darice R. Smith</strong>

Kankakee