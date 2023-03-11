MAREK: Who is an American today?

After 10 grueling weeks at sea, the Mayflower landed in what is now Massachusetts on Nov. 21, 1620. It carried 102 passengers and a crew of about 30. Most were Puritans who sought to reform and purify the Church of England.

These entirely white Caucasian “Americans” landed in the middle of a coming winter. If not for Native Americans, none probably would have survived, but 53 did make it through the winter.

So all of these first Americans were white and were helped to survive by non-whites. Isn’t it interesting to see how an “American” changed over the years? But have the white Americans helped make any of those changes?

I have read the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” and have to marvel at what the white Americans have done to preserve their caste system. It would appear that the will to maintain this caste system will drive some to trample democracy itself, as we saw on Jan. 6. There, white citizens sought to reverse the rights of the marginalized and less powerful who had just elected a President.

Of course in 1620, whites were 100% of “Americans.” In 2021 the Census Bureau made a startling announcement. For the first time in our history the white population showed a numerical decline from 223.6 million in 2010 to 204.3 million in 2020. The white population had fallen from 63.7% of our population in 2010 to 57.2% in 2020. It was also found in a national poll that 4 out of every 10 conservatives said that a declining white population was “bad” or “very bad” for the country.

It was believed that the left-wing campaign wanted to subsume the white majority with immigrants and people of color, leading to white extinction. Thus, with the caste system developed over the years, we are seeing desperate efforts to impose the will of a diminishing but dominant subset of Americans on the rest of the country. This can be seen in the ban abortion movements, further restrictions on immigration, and even restricting LGBTQ rights, seeing as such unions do not produce children.

And look at many of the mass shootings: Asian women in Atlanta, Black shoppers in Buffalo and of Latinos in El Paso. The Buffalo shooter declared that his motive was to “prevent” the elimination of the white race.

For years, political scientists have found ways to measure the health of a democracy and to illustrate the characteristics of a country on the brink of unrest or even civil war. It is when there is little difference between democracy and autocracy that civil wars are most likely to arise.

Amazingly, civil wars are not more likely to rise from the ranks of people at the bottom, but rather those fearful of losing the elite status to which they have grown accustomed. After Jan. 6, the U.S. dropped to the lowest democracy score since 1800.

We are, said the author, Isabel Wilkerson, in an unspoken state of emergency. We know that democracy is a fragile proposition. This leaves no room for infighting or self-centered egotism. In 1790, the race categories for census were free white, free others and slaves. Even today we are labeled in so many ways by race, be it the doctor’s office, driver’s license, passport or even some applications for university admission.

Caste is embedded in human subconscious. We pass laws to prevent this discrimination, but those laws and rules can be overturned when there is not a common will to uphold them. Think of Roe V. Wade.

I recently read a line from a book by David Baldacci titled “Walk the Wire.” While it didn’t exactly follow the story, the line itself was worth saving with regard to a fragile democracy:

The world hasn’t gotten safer over time, it has just gotten more complicated.

Humans are still in control, and humans do bad things all the time.

We had the Cold War with nukes and now we have hot spots all over,

With people slaughtering other people and dictators rising up again,

Because democracy seems stalemated, and nothing gets done and people get fed up.

But a dictator doesn’t need support, he just needs followers,

And the best way to make people follow is to give them no choice in the matter.

Abraham Lincoln was quoted in 1858, referring to the dominance of caste in his era when he said, “Whoever can change public opinion can change the government.”

I think of those who profess anti-woke and ban the teaching of civil rights and the history of the Black in American society as is presently being done by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are a major part of the problem. Such is the same with book banning. Those in power want to set the standard for what shall be “the Truth.”

As is professed throughout Caste, census projections over the next 20 years show America in a demographic change that our country has never seen before. We have to set standards for how to work together and reconstitute a version of ourselves as a society. We have to put aside those former divisions of caste and not let it be our destiny. Americans should be led by the best, not just the best whites.