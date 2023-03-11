Let’s get the time straight — once and for all

Daily Journal Editorial Board

This is the weekend that all Illinoisans “spring forward” the clocks to observe daylight saving time. Hopefully, this will be the final time we have to do that.

The Sunshine Protection Act, which stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, was reintroduced in the Senate by Florida’s Marco Rubio earlier this week. The measure would make daylight saving time permanent if it passes both the Senate and the House and then signed into law by President Biden.

About one-third of Americans say they don’t look forward to these twice-yearly time changes. And nearly two-thirds would like to eliminate them completely, compared to 21% who aren’t sure and 16% who would like to keep moving their clocks back and forth, according to an analysis by Beth Ann Marlow, of Vanderbilt University.

Marlow, a professor of neurology and pediatrics at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s sleep division, is not the only opponent of switching to daylight saving time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also opposes the Sunshine Act and the spring rite of switching to DST.

The AASM says by shifting the clock time an hour forward, DST causes a misalignment between clock time and solar time, interfering with one’s circadian [24-hour cycle] timing. This disruption results in a condition known as “social jet lag,” which is associated with an increased risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and depression. It also affects those with seasonal affective disorder.

Permanent DST would make it darker in the winter months, especially on the East Coast, where sunrise would be around 8:15 a.m. in New York and after 9 a.m. in some northern states. That makes for a dark start to the day and leads to other problems, say the experts.

The AASM says morning sunlight is essential for mood regulation, especially during the shorter days of winter. A bright morning light, especially following a good night’s sleep, has a therapeutic effect and is important for maintaining a healthy mood.

The AASM calls for the establishment of standard time year-round as it aligns with human circadian biology and provides benefits for public health and safety. Standard time is closely aligned with one’s internal body clock that regulates the timing of alertness, sleepiness and other biological functions. There have also been studies that show there is an increase in auto accidents in the days immediately after the shifts in both the spring and fall.

What does all this mean for all of us in greater Kankakee? A shift to standard time year-round, which makes the most sense in regard to safety, would mean earlier sunsets in the summer months with Illinois being on the eastern edge of Central Standard Time. That equates to ending your golf game by four or five holes in late June through August and less daylight to get the lawn mowed.

An Associated Press poll in 2019 showed that 31% of Americans were in favor of DST year-round, while 40% supported having standard time year-round and 28% voted for switching between the two.

With regard to public safety, we support having standard time year-round, and it will likely be an easier one-time adjustment than the constant back and forth every March and November. However, getting Congress to agree won’t happen anytime soon.