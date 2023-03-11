JACKSON: Grateful for my influencers

There was a time during our young and impressionable years, you could observe someone doing what they loved. You could see their passion, consistency, dependability and dedication. And without awareness, your appreciation would lead to emulation or their work ethic.

In some weird sense, you could find yourself wanting to be like them. And when the time came to embark on personal responsibility, you recalled those people. We didn’t have a name for them because how they went about life was the norm. It seemed like everyone operated that way, and that was what made the world go around.

Every morning you would return to school to find it cleaned. Everything was in order. During the day, the custodian would go about his work with purpose and a smile. The bus was always on time, even when you hoped it would not be. The bus driver making each stop, opening the door with a greeting. The mailman never failing to deliver that important letter no matter the weather.

Or the almost now extinct cashier at the grocery store who would acknowledge each person and engage in conversation. Even the gas station attendant who would pump your gas, check your tires and oil and clean your windshield with enthusiasm and a smile. All making a lasting impression. It doesn’t work that way anymore.

Today, we have different impression makers. There is a new vocational genre comprised of individuals who use social media to share their passions with thousands and millions of interested people. The subject matter seems endless.

From teaching you how to dress fashionably on a budget, how to shop at consignment shops, how to exercise, how to dance, how to eat, how to keep your car clean, how to cook, how to draw, how to do pranks, how to apply makeup, how to style your hair, how to do home repairs and auto maintenance, and even how to get thousands and millions to follow you to convince them to support a brand. They are described as influencers.

One definition of an influencer is, “Someone in your niche or industry with sway over your target audience. Influencers have specialized knowledge, authority or insight into a specific subject. Their pre-existing presence in a niche makes them a useful launching pad for brands in search of credibility.” What we used to call a pitchman.

Influencers amass followers and make immediate impressions. And in some cases, it can be very profitable. Depending on the number of subscribers or followers, influencers can make millions of dollars per social media posts.

One, if not the top earning influencer, has more than 5 million followers and makes $2.3 million per posting. Hooray for anyone able to make a great living. But the influence is more about affecting consumption or how to get attention as opposed to influencing responsible behavior.

After a recent experience, I believe we need different types of influencers. Society needs people who can influence people that honest work is a good and noble thing, showing up and being on time is admirable and that your best effort is the reward.

Pulling off the interstate one early evening to get gas, I pulled into a closed business with a handwritten sign stating, “Closed due to staffing issues.” It was only 7 p.m. on a Saturday, an exit just off a very busy stretch of highway and a business can find no one who wants to work? When was work removed from the birth-grow-learn-work-play evolution?

It’s a tough truth to swallow that we have many people who can spend 30 years trying to be a great influence and may still only reach a minuscule fraction of what today’s influencers can reach in one 30-second video.

One-half century later, I’m more grateful that ever for my influencers.