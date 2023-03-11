CONVERSATIONS: Debating private vs. public unions

<strong>KEN</strong>: Although U.S. President FDR was a strong proponent of unions for workers in the private sector, he went on record in 1937 as being opposed to collective bargaining for federal government employees. Congress was in agreement and passed legislation forbidding job action strikes by federal government workers.

The constitutionality of these laws was affirmed by the courts when Ronald Reagan fired all 11,345 air traffic controllers when their union called for a strike in 1981, and the controllers walked off their jobs. But the federal job action laws do not apply to state and local government workers, and the result has been that in many parts of the nation those unions wield incredible political power.

This power is on display in Illinois whenever the occasion of contract renewal arises when the Chicago Teachers’ Union either threatens strike or carries out a strike demanding wage or benefit increases, and they never seem to end up empty handed. Without personal skin in the game, government representatives often reward the unions generous settlements at the bargaining table. The result: Illinois has now a government workers’ unfunded pension liability of $140 billion.

Moreover, these state workers’ unions have great influence at election time. They have to a great extent been responsible in making Illinois into a one-party Democrat state, controlling the governor’s seat, both legislative bodies, and both U.S. Senate seats. Illinois voters passed a referendum last November. protecting state workers from any legislative solutions to the pension problem. In order to win election, the candidate needs the support of the union for campaign funds and for generating the votes. A conservative radio host labeled the process “money laundering:” The politicians award money to the union, and it comes back as campaign donations.

<strong>Joe</strong>: Well done. I have some questions. But first a few statistics. In Illinois, 13.8% of the workforce (785,7800 employees) are employed by the federal, state and local government. (Center Square Illinois article 2021). About half of all public sector workers are unionized in Illinois (46.4%), according to The State of the Union’s 2019 report.

More than 38,000 workers have opted out of government unions in Illinois since the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME. (Illinois Policy Report April 12, 2022). Many public employees do not understand or even know about this decision, which had to do with the power of labor unions to collect fees from non-union members.

Obviously, the unfunded pension liability of $140 billion is a serious problem too. However, what is it about all of this and government unions that you want to see happen?

<strong>KEN</strong>: Of all the government unions in Illinois, the CTU, 25,000 workers strong, is featured in the news now due to its involvement in the ongoing Chicago mayoral election. Although teaching is a noble profession, the collective can be less than righteous. Last week was a runoff election with many candidates, and the final election will pit the two top runners, Democrats Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson.

Both have been heavily involved with the CTU — Vallas as former CEO and Johnson as a legislative coordinator. The teachers union has been criticized for failing to control the cost of public education while delivering poor results as measured by student performance.

But Vallas has indicated that he is greatly in favor of school choice and would divert public funds to alternative schools whereas Johnson favors the CTU position that resources remain with the present public school system. Thus, the CTU has supported Johnson with campaign fund amounting to almost $1 million and the total support from unions is $2.3 million. So the answer to your question about how to put a damper on the union power is to encourage competition and the free market.

<strong>Joe</strong>: It’s important to distinguish “private” from “public” unions. I mention here that I was associated with a private union at one time. During the summers while in college I was associated with the local Iron Workers’ union. I loved the fun guys I worked with, even though they ribbed me unmercifully for wearing black and white saddle shoes to the construction site.

Private unions are fine and have been around since the late 1800s. Public unions arose in the mid-20th Century. FDR, who signed the National Labor Relations Act, opposed public unions. His reasoning had to do with the matter of collective bargaining, in that there was a serious conflict of interest in public employees bargaining against government. How so?

For those interested in understanding this, there is a book out by Philip K. Howard, a lawyer, called “Not accountable, Rethinking the Constitutionality of Public Employee Unions.” With private unions, if their demands on a corporate business are too much, they can in effect put the company out if business. Not so with public employee unions. Taxpayers are not represented at the bargaining table. There is no pushback across the table about raising taxes, somebody who says, “Wait a minute, it’s going to cost every household $65,000 to cover unfunded pension commitments.”

Howard said it gets worse when discussing accountability. Illinois appears to be ground zero when discussing accountability, since public unions dominate in Springfield. He states that accountability is nonexistent, and performance doesn’t matter. An 18-year study in Illinois showed an average of 2 out of 95,000 teachers were dismissed for performance.

Howard’s conclusion is that public union controls are unconstitutional under the guarantee clause in Article Four of the Constitution and that it would take an elected official who would have standing, to step up to the plate to challenge public unions in a court case. There is no precedent for this type of case. Lawyers’ opinions will differ, but my view is the chances of winning such a case is remote.

If public unions are not careful and demand too much in pay and benefits, they can end up shooting themselves in the foot hurting the workers they represent. As an example, the city of Detroit, inflicted with too much debt filed municipal bankruptcy.

A federal judge ruled that the city of Detroit could reduce the pension benefits of its public union workers as part of its settlement with creditors. Bankruptcy questions are beyond the discussion of this column. However, with more than 6,800 independent local government units in Illinois, the matter of pushing an entity into bankruptcy by demanding too much is not unrealistic.