Voice of the People: Concerned about District 111 schools

I am perturbed reading Kankakee High School District 111 teachers are “clashing” with their administrators over the graduation policies that are new to only the class of 2023 (Daily Journal March 1).

The district is saying students will be able to graduate with only Ds and not Cs in their classes “to count toward credit for graduation.”

Superintendent Genevra Walters went on to say that many U.S. high schools count Ds as passing, but might not be sufficient to further student goals.

A D is passing grade? This is a travesty for our youth. Is this why American education is failing? This is a national disgrace.

I wonder how low can standards go?

Here is a glimpse of School District 111 accomplishments according to PublicSchoolReview.com:

• Graduation rate is 88% and in the bottom 50% in Illinois.

• Overall district rank is in the bottom 50% in Illinois.

• Math proficiency is 6% and also in the bottom 50% in Illinois.

• Reading proficiency is at 13% and also in the bottom 50% in Illinois.

These facts are taken from the National Center for Education Statistics, Illinois Department of Education:

• Our district is noted as very diverse, in the top 1% in Illinois.

• They note that Illinois public school math proficiency is at 26% and reading proficiency is 31%, which is abysmal in itself.

• District 111 is rated in the less than 50% of all 919 school districts in Illinois because of math and reading scores.

• Our district, 111, spends $19,761 per student. That is higher than the median Illinois per student expenditure of $19,117.

As a concerned taxpayer I am appalled at the state of our school system in Kankakee and as an American, I am more concerned that our children are being waylaid by incompetent schools passing kids when they should be held back until they can at least pass with a minimum of C grades.

We have to do better. Our country depends on it.

<strong>Linda Nicolais</strong>

Kankakee