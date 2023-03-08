COMMENTARY: Mental health matters

By Matthew Hess

For the past 15 years I’ve worked within the Kankakee County community within the mental health system. Our community has a lot to offer, a variety of services, a community of hardworking and dedicated professionals addressing an only worsening mental health crisis.

Those of us in the social services field are spread thin. In more recent years, grant funding has helped to increase funding for services, but these funds are often temporary, and often not enough. Issues of homelessness, community violence, substance abuse, and suicide are all issues directly affecting Kankakee County right now and mental health is at the center of these issues.

Access to psychiatric care is limited, with few providers and huge waitlists. Our police departments are seeking innovative means in community policing to address mental health crises, and let’s face it, we’re not offering competitive pay, attracting professionals to our county. And all of these solutions require significant funding.

I am a therapist by career. I talk to people everyday whose lives are changed by mental health services; not only counseling, but psychiatry, inpatient and outpatient programming at our local hospitals, specific services for sexual abuse, domestic violence, substance use, LGBTQ people seeking community and resources, and people fighting the stigma associated with even struggling with depression and anxiety.

When a community takes a stand to address this as a priority, I think we’re also addressing the stigma as well. We’re saying “Mental Health Matters.” It matters enough to us all to address this together. Young people today are more aware of the impacts of mental illness and social emotional health than ever before.

Most recently, I have been providing therapy to students in the Kankakee school district, and the trauma young people have experienced continues to surprise me. We all know that the pandemic only added to the setbacks in many areas of social emotional wellness for our young people. Families are facing the hardships of limited resources in our community.

Most agencies have potential months-long wait lists to receive services. Some services in our community for suicide risk assessment have been outsourced to neighboring counties, resulting in outrageous waits in emergency rooms and, in some cases, families are faced with the choice to just not seek help at all and try to handle these emergencies alone.

This is unacceptable. We can do better. We have to do better. Relying on grant funding can be a risky choice. Our community has seen the ramifications of budget impasse and recession in the past.

We have to do something. The service providers in our community are doing the best they can with what they have. But it’s just not enough. And unfortunately, fixing these problems requires money in one way or another.

I’m also a father. What this community looks like in the next 15 years matters to me greatly. I, maybe like you, reading this, want my son to have access to everything he needs to thrive. I want part of the development of our community to include bettering the quality of life for our children, for our families, for our elders.

On April 4 a referendum to add a quarter-of-a-cent sales tax will be on the ballot. This is estimated to provide a significant and sustainable fund to be provided, specifically, for mental health services in Kankakee County. And with so much economic development and effort to increase tourism to Kankakee County, we can expect that amount to be even higher in coming years.

I know people don’t like new taxes. This approach costs me a penny on a $4 coffee; only a quarter on $100 worth of back-to-school clothing shopping; and yet it will provide hope and a focus on wellness for our community as a whole.

A thriving and successful community is one that takes good care of its people. We have an opportunity to do something about our mental health crisis. I will be voting YES on April 4 for mental health. I hope you’ll join me.