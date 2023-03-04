WEBBER: Is evil gripping us?

Recently, my cousin sent an email we found prophetic, almost somber. We’re the same age, had the privilege of growing up in Chebanse together, and share the same conservative values. Odd considering our grandfather was a Democrat — it says so on his tombstone.

The unknown writer admits to being privileged to be born here and it’s still home, but says our country is changing. The writer feared evil has gripped our nation. Using the author’s examples of America today, all seemingly counterintuitive to common sense, I expanded and edited a few points, then added some of my own. It really is this simple.

If a man pretends to be a woman, we’re supposed to pretend with him. Even if he is trashing women’s sports, he’s to be revered.

People claiming there are no genders, demand a female president and use pretend pronouns to describe themselves.

Biden received 81 million votes campaigning from his basement, far more than any president in history, but it’s considered conspiracy to question the total.

It was permissible for Biden to blackmail Ukrainian officials, but impeachable if Trump inquired about the blackmail. Since, billions of taxpayer money is sent to Ukraine, possibly being laundered, with no oversight on where our money is being spent or by whom.

Twenty is too young to drink alcohol, but 18 or even 16-years-old, as proposed by Democrats, is mature enough to vote.

Billions for border security is too expensive, but $1.5 trillion for free health care is not. China and Mexican drug cartels flood our kids’ bodies with fentanyl while we argue about the defense of our southern border.

People never owning slaves are forced to pay reparations to folks who were never a slave. People who never attended college should pay the debt of students who took out loans they won’t repay. Meanwhile, universities bank billions of dollars in endowments while substantially increasing the price of student admissions yearly.

Illegal immigrants are allowed into America with infectious diseases, but Americans must be vaccinated to travel outside the country.

Criminals are caught and released back into the public to attack more victims but detaining them is a violation of the criminal’s rights. This is most detrimental to black and brown communities who pay for safety with their taxes.

Millions died of a virus originating in China, but it’s racist to refer to it as a Chinese virus. Virtually no investigations or sanctions have been levied toward a country responsible for millions of deaths.

God is not allowed in our schools, but Satan is celebrated on television during nationally televised events.

Those that point out these hypocrisies, like me, are labeled racist, xenophobic or homophobic.

Our media has become a massive propaganda machine for large profit-seeking corporations, like CNN, Fox and MSNBC, and they are all in collusion. At the same time, national protective agencies such as the FBI, CIA, NIA have become strongarm extensions of the Democrat party.

Now more than ever American values, civility and morals are dying. Victimhood has become the norm. Our police community is being decimated by radical liberals and the propaganda machine. Censorship, completely adverse to our survival, is increasing alarmingly.

Everything is dummied down to the lowest common denominator instead of reaching for the pinnacle. People have become rude and indolent. The workforce is dwindling due to people who won’t work, preferring to get high and live off the government, possibly explaining the trend for lenient drug laws.

A disproportionate majority of those dropping out are white males, paradoxically having been condemned for the color of their skin and deeds of those before them. Increasingly, and all too willingly, they are pushed aside by fringe minority groups screaming for recognition, abetted by liberal universities, Hollywood and politicians.

White heterosexual males increasingly appear less frequently on television, despite being nearly 28% of the population, a deliberate Madison Avenue and Hollywood ploy. Fractured family groups on television are celebrated, rather than family units. The collapse of the nuclear family may be the largest disaster of our time, as is typified by children raised without fathers.

Consultant, Lyn Nofziger stated, "… this country continues its drift toward socialism and big nanny government because too many people vote in the expectation of getting something for nothing … (instead of) a concern for what is good for the country.”

I know I keep harping on this, folks, but we all know these trends are leading to disaster. It’s time to stand up and push back before it’s too late. Our kids and grandkids are depending on it.

<em>Alan Webber is a local businessman, author, and blogger. He can be reached at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at packerbacker1957@yahoo.com</em>