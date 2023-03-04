MAREK: Why would anyone leave Florida?

In 2008, I received an email from a fellow lawyer in Champaign saying if one ever wanted to buy a condo in Fort Myers, Fla., it was time to look at a particular development. Since it was January and cold in Illinois, and more as a lark, we went to Fort Myers and looked at condos and particularly the one I had heard about. The developers, who were, in most part, from Champaign, were upside down, and we bought a lower level that day at an incredible bargain.

The years passed and problems continued to plague the developers and their remaining parcels of land in the complex. We decided to look around for a better environment. We sold the first unit for a small profit and stepped up to a unit just being built. We were able to design the finish of that unit and moved in for our winter retreat as I was still actively practicing law.

We met new friends, enjoyed beaches that were about 12 miles away, restaurants on the beach and the island of Sanibel. Then we noticed the changes taking place in Florida, and especially Fort Myers and Lee County. Then Hurricane Ian hit south Florida. We, being inland, suffered no damage, but our favorite places were gone. Fort Myers Beach was devastated and the only bridge to Sanibel was gone.

We waited for a while and ventured down. It was devastating to witness in person. But what we noticed just as much was Florida. The traffic was intense. A trip to my favorite golf course usually took 12 minutes. This time, 42! Just to go to the grocery took well over an hour. Nothing moved and the license plates were all Florida. The snow birds weren’t even there yet. As we looked around the perimeter of our complex, we saw at least 2,000 new units either built or under construction within two or three blocks of our gates.

The couple across from us announced that they had sold their unit to a couple who had a condo in a high rise on Fort Myers beach. Their building was totally closed down. No electricity, no elevator, and they were several floors up. Worse than that, they were told that there was no decision on whether it could be restored and probably nothing would be decided and completed for at least three years. While these people loved the beach, they needed a place for several years.

My wife asked them if they knew of anyone else who was in a similar situation and looking for a place. They said that their good friends from the same development were looking. Long story short, we sold to them in three days, cash deal, and no realtor. Financially we made a good decision.

Some of our Florida friends looked at us like we were crazy, but as we made up our minds to sell, we realized that most of the things we so enjoyed around Fort Myers were gone, and for years to come.

The other day, I watched a podcast on why not to move to Florida for retirement, and it truly took care of any uncertainty that might have remained. The author listed 10 reasons why a potential retiree should avoid Florida. I agree with so many of them. Here they are in reverse order:

10. The cost of purchasing real estate in Florida is up 28% in the last two years.

9. The cost of flood insurance has increased dramatically, and now Florida makes it mandatory to have such insurance.

8. Homeowners insurance has gone up almost 100% in the last several years. Geico is totally pulling out of the market as are eight or nine other insurers. Those that stay will pay higher premiums as a result of Hurricane Ian.

7. Utilities will go up drastically to cover the costs of repairing the infrastructures damaged during Ian.

6. If you transfer your car to Florida, there is a 6% tax on the change of state to Florida which is based on the actual used car value. This is in addition to plates and transfer taxes. So a Toyota worth $25,000 will have a one-time tax of $1,500.

5. Maintenance costs for HOAs and communities will go up quickly after the collapse of the high rise in Miami as there will be more mandatory improvements required.

4. Now my sore point. Traffic. Florida has built residences incredibly fast. The population of Lee County where we were went from 105,000 residents in 1970 to 769,800 in the 2022 census. Florida went from 6.7 million to 21.5 million for the same period. And they have built few new roads. So car insurance will go up as there is more and more traffic and traffic accidents.

3. Let’s not forget Mother Nature and her hurricanes, tornados, rising water levels and sink holes.

2. For older citizens, mandatory evacuations are a nightmare. These orders are appearing more and more. There is the need to gather your valuables, move out, and then find a place to stay for a few days or weeks within a day or two of the notice. Some of the mobile home residents whose homes were destroyed in Ian still do not have housing and are living in tents on their old property.

1. The cost of living is rising higher than almost any other state, killing the retirees on their fixed income.

Bottom line after listening to the podcast, boy we made the right decision. Sure the winters are cold, but the money we made on the sale will permit us more travel to new places, and perhaps warmth. I am sure many will still think we are insane for this decision, but I just hated the traffic more than anything, and the lack for years of access to our favorite beaches and restaurants just made the decision easier.