COMMENTARY: Redrawing the battle lines: Vote yes for mental health

Prior to Dec. 10, 2016, we did not give much thought to the lack of mental health resources available in Kankakee County. But on that day, our 19-year-old son, Samuel, made the decision to take his own life.

In the few years previous to his death, Samuel began his struggle with three major mental health conditions, a struggle that included a fear that his closest friends and family would view him differently. It was a silent and lonely struggle for Sam and us, his parents. We did not know where to go for support. We struggled to find help. We were alone. Ultimately Sam’s daily struggle with severe anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and bi-polar disorder proved to be too much and he succumbed to the battle.

We now know, that with the right amount of resources, suicide is one of the most preventable forms of death. While Sam’s struggle ended under the worst possible circumstances, there remains a large portion of our population that continues to fight this battle every day and resources are scarce.

Fortunately, as residents of Kankakee County, you now have the opportunity to redraw the battle lines. On the upcoming April 4 ballot, you can vote to increase funding for mental health initiatives and resources within Kankakee County. Because we currently lack the needed resources many of our neighbors have to drive as far as the Cook County suburbs or even to Champaign for counseling and/or psychiatry-psychology services.

Many do not even obtain assistance for up to 10 years post-diagnosis. By voting yes for the quarter-cent mental health tax, we can begin to make advances toward getting treatment, for all in need, right here in Kankakee County. One penny out of every four dollars spent locally can help reverse the alarming current state of suicide, where it is the second leading cause of death for youth aged 10 to 24.

Since Sam’s death, we constantly think about the local availability of mental health resources, and we have worked work tirelessly to spread the message to end the stigma associated with mental illness so that other families do not have to live our experience. This war can be won as long as we are all willing to come together and support our neighbors, family, co-workers and friends, who too, may be struggling alone. On April 4, we will be voting yes for mental health. We ask that you do, too.

<em>Brandon and Kathi Myers, of Manteno, are founders of the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness</em>