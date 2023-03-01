Why are there strings attached to homeless shelter?

Daily Journal Editorial Board

Why are community leaders in the county making the construction of a homeless shelter more difficult than it has to be? What are we doing?

Here we have an organization, Fortitude Community Outreach, that has identified a problem that exists and affects a large number of homeless residents in the county and is doing something to remedy the situation. It’s pretty simple really.

Fortitude has acquired land in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee for the shelter, and it has a pretty specific number for the construction costs. It’s nearing its goal of $1.2 million with $870,000, and it was suggested communities in Kankakee County help contribute to get it across the finish line.

This way the homeless won’t have to sleep under a bridge, in the woods or in a bus station.

Homelessness is a countywide problem, and it was a point underscored by Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis who attended a recent meeting on the project along with mayors of Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno and County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler.

“Homelessness is not a city of Kankakee problem, it is an American problem. It’s a Kankakee County problem,” Curtis said, noting homeless individuals from around the county will find their way to Kankakee for shelter, and it’s important for other municipalities to be on board.

Kankakee has pledged $100,000, and it has been proposed that Bradley, Bourbonnais and the county contribute the same. Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said it might be more equitable if the smaller communities contribute based on a model that Kankakee is paying, approximately $4 per resident.

If that’s the formula to be used to get the funds needed, that works out to $74,000 for Bourbonnais, $63,000 from Bradley and $112,000 from the county in addition to Kankakee’s $100,000. That is $349,000 which is more than the estimated $330,000 needed

Nugent’s formula included 19 municipalities, including the county, from Aroma Park to Union Hill. The total amount would come to $411,394, which would be more than enough needed.

Wheeler said that formula wouldn’t work for the county, which roughly one third of the county’s 107,000 population lives in rural areas.

It’s our understanding that the money the city of Kankakee is contributing is coming its $15-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. It’s not from property taxes or sales taxes — sacred money to some elected officials.

Bradley boasted recently it will collect $17 million in sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2023, so it’s on solid ground financially. Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said the village is willing to kick in the $60,000 if other municipalities are contributing. We think that’s been established. Watson said Bradley would pay after the facility is completed and occupied.

In the past two years the county has championed that part of its $21.3 million in ARPA money used to make purchases of county vehicles and other equipment hasn’t come on the backs of the taxpayers of Kankakee County. In part, that’s true.

ARPA funds are indeed tax dollars that are paid by everyone in the United States, including every working person in Kankakee County. The county has done an exemplary job of allocating ARPA funds to small businesses and nonprofits in the county.

Fortitude’s homeless shelter, the Fort, is in Kankakee County, and most using the shelter are likely county residents. Let’s cut the strings, step up to the plate and hit a home run to get the extra money needed so the Fort can be built. Whatever the formula is for the county and its communities.

That way everyone can lay their head on a pillow at night.