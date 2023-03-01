Voice of the People: What would happen here?

There is something radically wrong with the political establishment of the federal government. We have a very inept President and an equally inept Secretary of Transportation. But it does not end with them, the dramatic and tragic derailment in the small Ohio town has left a bewildering effect on those people, and it has taken the government a very long time to get the necessary federal agency’s into the area to administer help to the citizens of the town.

Meanwhile, where is our illustrious president, why he is in Ukraine, rubbing shoulders with their president dolling out another 54 million taxpayer dollars, and for what? And what about the poor folks in Ohio, so far a pittance of federal disaster funds have found there way to that beleaguered community but billions to a foreign country? This is a travesty. Can you imagine what the consequences of this sort of derailment would be should such happen on the Illinois Central [Canadian National Railway] right about the Court Street overpass or how about the Norfolk Southern right about the Entrance Avenue railroad crossing.

Ask your self, would we receive the same form of treatment?. The way things are going, that’s what we could expect.