HAAS: Offices are here to assist with issues

Among my duties as state representative are serving the constituents of the 79th District — in the entire 79th District itself. That’s why I’m expanding my district office hours in Kankakee to my northern satellite offices at the Monee Village Hall and Park Forest Public Library. I want to ensure that I am accessible to constituents throughout the entire district.

Constituents can stop by the Monee Village Hall (5130 W. Court St., Monee) every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with questions, concerns or issues with state agencies. A little further north, I will also hold office hours at the Park Forest Public Library (400 Lakewood Blvd., Park Forest) on the last Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These hours will be available for constituents in the northern part of my district — in areas like Crete, University Park, Park Forest and Monee — and for constituents from all corners of the district.

As always, constituents can still stop by my Kankakee district office as well. We are located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday and are closed on state holidays.

For people wondering what they can do at a state representative’s district office, we are here to assist you with a multitude of issues at the state level. This includes helping you with your FOID card or application, Medicaid and more.

You can also stop by any of these office hours and express your thoughts and views on various issues and policies we are debating in the General Assembly.

If you are seeking clarification on if we can help you with your specific issue in our district offices, feel free to give us a call at 815-523-7779.

Whether you’re visiting on Wednesdays in Monee, the last Thursday of the month in Park Forest or at other times in Kankakee, we are always accessible to hear your thoughts and feedback on state issues in person, by phone or by mailing haas@ilhousegop.org. My door is always open.

I look forward to serving you and all 79th District constituents in the 103rd General Assembly this spring and am eager to present your views to the House floor from our district offices as your state representative.