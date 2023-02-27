COMMENTARY: Vote “Yes” for mental health for the children

By Debra Mayconich Baron

I was one of several community members that petitioned the Kankakee County Board to place a referendum on the April 4 General Election ballot to allow Kankakee County residents to decide if we are willing to address a critical need in our county. Voters now have the opportunity to approve a one-quarter cent sales tax to fund mental health services.

There are few individuals in this county whose lives have not been touched by mental health concerns either directly or through the lives of family members and friends. A one-quarter cent sales tax is a small price to pay to address the shortage of mental health services that currently exists.

As a longtime advocate for Kankakee County children and adolescents, I became committed to increasing resources when a youth told me it was easier to get illegal drugs in this county, than to get mental health services. For many of these youth, their ticket to treatment has been through the juvenile justice system. It is estimated nationally that approximately 70% of youth involved in the juvenile justice system have a mental health condition. I think that is a despicable truth.

Based on national averages, about 40%, or around 10,000, of Kankakee County youth have or will experience a mental health concern worthy of some level of intervention before reaching age 21. The sooner these concerns are recognized and treated, the more effective the outcome is likely to be and the lower the costs involved to everyone, including all of us as taxpayers.

Youth are not the only age group experiencing critically high rates of mental health concerns. There is ample evidence documenting why we must address these needs. For nearly a decade, the Partnership for a Healthy Community assessments have concluded that the need to address mental health is one of the most pressing local priorities.

Just this past summer, more than 1,000 Kankakee County residents participating in a similar needs assessment came to the same conclusion.

While there is a significant shortage of mental health service providers nationally, it is especially true in Kankakee County. The ratio of population to mental health service providers is 660 residents to one mental health service provider. This is much higher than the state ratio of 410-to-1 and national ratio of 380-to-1.

This results in long wait times and gaps in services. We have reached a crisis stage. We cannot wait any longer to address this problem.

Long-term solutions require reliable resources that augment those provided by public and private insurance, grants and personal funds. We cannot wait for funding to come from Springfield or Washington to provide the stable base of support needed.

Grants from the federal and state government, as well as foundations and other sources, come and go. Intended to meet a need for a short time or start a new service, they expect the community to develop the resources required to sustain the effort. This is not possible without a source of local funding.

Therefore, you are asked to vote “yes” to authorize Kankakee County to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by .25% to pay for mental health purposes. This would mean that a consumer will pay an additional one cent on a $4 burger or beverage.

It amounts to 25 cents in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail. Many essential purchases are exempt, like groceries, prescription drugs, medical appliances and items that must be titled or registered (motorized vehicles). These exemptions make this tax very fair to all county residents.

A sales tax spreads the burden over a much larger number of the taxpayers than a property tax. Most counties, like Iroquois and Will, have adopted property taxes to fund mental health services.

By passing this sales tax, not only do county residents contribute, so do those who have moved out of the county but still work here, as well as those who travel here for a meal or to shop. Even with this increase, Kankakee County’s sales tax rate is still nearly 20% below the rates in Cook County and Chicago.

Our mental health concerns are not going to go away. Voting “yes” on April 4 for the sales tax for mental health is a good solution for Kankakee County residents to address a chronic problem before it gets even worse.