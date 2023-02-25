WEBBER: There's no upside to supporting Ukraine

Recently “60 Minutes” aired a segment on the victims of Ukraine’s war with Russia. The coverage dealt primarily with damaged infrastructures and how people are coping. Forty-four million people are without heat and electricity much of the time. It was horrific and heart-wrenching to watch.

It was also more marketing from our state-controlled propaganda machine. Those poor souls in Ukraine are pawns caught up in a giant chess match involving the military industrial complexes of America and Russia, plus a possible money-laundering machine.

The day after the “60 Minutes” piece Biden made a surprise trip to meet with Ukrainian thug, Zelensky; ironic that two failed presidents met on President’s Day. For camera effect, air raid sirens wailed, even though there were no factual air raids at the time. More propaganda.

The day after the visiting Zelensky, Biden appeared in Poland trying to act presidential, something wholly unfamiliar to him. Instead of acting diplomatic, attempting to broker an agreement to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict, he embarrassed us by doubling down on war-mongering rhetoric. His act was not so much different than Zelensky or even the maniacal Putin himself.

Biden barked there were “hard and bitter days ahead,” while shaking his little fist. Then he vowed the U.S. and its allies would “have Ukraine’s back” thus dragging most of the world into a private war between three zealots.

At about the same time, Putin was also giving a speech, basically calling Biden’s bluff, possibly threatening nuclear war.

As the Ukraine conflict enters its second year with no end in sight, it’s thought Russia may be involved in talks with an unholy alliance with our other nemesis, China. That’s the country that can kill millions of people without firing a shot or lobbing one nuke.

When Zelensky last ran for election, he told Ukrainians he would work to settle with Russia. That was either a lie or a spectacular failure, putting millions of people in harm’s way.

Since elected, Zelensky eliminated all political opposition in Ukraine and shut down any media he did not control. He fired two top level people, on the same day. He’s also tried to bar certain religions. So, this is a guy we want to back? How are his actions any different than Putin’s?

So far, we’ve forked over $113 billion to Ukraine … in one year for the U.S. to fight yet another war. Nobody is watching to see how our tax money is being spent either. How much of that money is being siphoned off the top for a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian government, or even the Biden’s.

Ask yourself why so many Washington D.C. politicians are also on-board siding with Biden, promoting yet more war, even if it means nuclear Armageddon. Why are other Republicans like Senate Leader Mitch McConnell or Lindsay Graham siding with Biden and backing the Ukrainian war effort so fervently? Even new presidential-wanna-be, Nikki Haley has sided on the, “let’s shove more money at Ukraine” effort. (Trump will have a field day with that one.)

Recall, we just abruptly extricated ourselves from a 20-year war chasing the Taliban out of Afghanistan. That cost us 2,402 dead Americans and $900 billion. Biden left the Taliban enough American military equipment to wrestle control back of the country about 30 minutes after we left our 20-year battleground.

So, ultimately what’s in it for us, the American people who pay for all these battles? In the big picture, Ukraine means nothing to us. We certainly have much more pressing needs right here at home for Americans. Ukraine is not a NATO member yet, so we are not obligated by treaty to their defense.

Now both NATO and the EU have agreed to send more money to Ukraine as well as arms procurement “experts” to advise. One must wonder if that just entails coming to the Pentagon, hat in hand, to see how much of that $773 billion they can have that Biden put in the 2023 budget.

Besides World War III and potential nuclear Armageddon, what is to be gained from provoking Putin? How much more pain and suffering should the poor people of Ukraine endure? If Ukraine should win that war, who is going to pay to rebuild them? We are, as the U.S. has a history of rebuilding what they knocked down.

Whatever hair-brained scheme or kickback deception the Swamp is plotting 4,881 miles away is not worth an alliance between Russia and China, and certainly not World War III, folks. It’s that simple.