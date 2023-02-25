JACKSON: We can’t keep ignoring the problem

Imagine if you will, any model of car rolling off the production line with zero cars meeting governmental safety standards. The potential harm would be incalculable. The government would take immediate action to protect the safety of every person on the roadway.

Now, if you will, imagine a public school having zero of its census meeting grade level proficiency in a core subject like reading or math. What would be the expected response from the government? Sound an alarm? Close the school? Retrain staff? Hold administration accountable? Have the students repeat the academic year? Inform the parents and the community? Or maybe just issue a report card with a “Summative Designation”?

The Illinois School Board of Education sets policies and guidelines for our public schools from preschool through grade 12. It’s the academic guardian for 2 million students. It collects and analyzes data to help determine academic needs and requirements and makes recommendations to the state legislature. One of its functions is to issue an annual academic proficiency report card for every school district and school in the state and to assign a “summative designation” of Exemplary School, Commendable School, Targeted School or Comprehensive School.

According to ISBE, “Summative designations help families and communities understand how well schools are serving all students. Targeted schools and Comprehensive schools receive additional funding and supports to build local capacity and improve student outcomes.”

In simpler terms, schools earning lower designations are failing, and given a Comprehensive School or Targeted school designation, meaning it is failing miserably. So, let’s throw more money at it. It can just be some pretty informative but boring jargon until one of your local schools fall on that list.

The latest ISBE report card lists 30 schools where not one student can read at grade level and 53 schools where not one student is proficient in math. Some schools were failing in both subjects. Certainly, with its documented academic challenges, several Chicago schools made the list. But with the governor’s plan to invest $250 million more into early education and a new mayor, Chicago’s problems will be remedied. Wink, wink.

Alarmingly, one local elementary school with nearly 200 students made the list for having zero of its students reading at grade level and received a Comprehensive school designation. Not one student? We can’t blame this on the pandemic, testing anxiety or Common Core Standards. The school may benefit from more funding, but those kids are losing their potential for a successful future. And it will pose a great threat to our community if they can’t read.

In less than two decades those students will be entering adulthood and the work force, unprepared. Then, they will become part of another state agency’s problem.

Education is an old, tired bang-your-head-against-the-wall conversation. We are exhausted by it. Single-digit proficiency scores seem to have become the norm. But for an entire school with four grade levels to have not one child to read at grade level, that cannot be ignored.

Now that we know who, what and where, we need to learn the why and how this happened. How did we fail every kid in this particular school? Resorting to the old blame game won’t address this. Accountability does not rest solely within the walls of those classrooms. A child’s inability to read should be a community concern. And the liability of pushing an unprepared child through the system falls on all of us.

Imagine not one child in a school in your community that cannot read at grade level. We know what the government will do. It will throw more dollars at a failed system. But, what will we do? We can’t keep ignoring it or them.